Guest stuns Joe Rogan with details on how World Economic Forum infiltrates world governments

Maajid Nawaz told Rogan the World Economic Forum has openly put its members in leadership roles to steer world governments toward ‘more and more authoritarianism.’

(LifeSiteNews) — British activist and radio presenter Maajid Nawaz appeared to stun mega-star podcaster Joe Rogan in a Saturday interview when he explained how Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) is infiltrating world governments to achieve a global “checkpoint society.”

🚨MUST WATCH: Maajid Nawaz leaves Joe Rogan speechless by explaining how the World Economic Forum (WEF) is infiltrating governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/qSHFQV75Up — Culture War Resource (@CltrWarResource) February 20, 2022

In a three-hour interview that was released on Saturday, Nawaz, the founding chairman of Quilliam, a think tank designed to confront Islamist extremism, told Rogan that the WEF has installed its members in national leadership roles around the world to further the organization’s sprawling authoritarian agenda.

Explaining that government leaders worldwide have begun lifting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions while leaving in place an apparatus of digital tracking and identification which forms the embryonic stages of a digital social credit score, Nawaz said that the WEF under Klaus Schwab has worked on “embedding people in government who are subscribed to” the Great Reset agenda.

“That’s what they say themselves,” Nawaz said, pointing out that the so-called Great Reset, whose advocates have famously asserted that by 2030 people will “own nothing and be happy,” is explained in detail on the WEF’s website.

In a 2020 book entitled “Covid-19: The Great Reset,” Schwab openly argued that the COVID-19 response should be used to “revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

Nawaz went on to point out that in 2017 Schwab said the WEF’s “young global leaders” would “penetrate” the cabinets of world leaders.

“So we penetrate the cabinets”. Here is Klaus Schwab in 2017 discussing how the WEF have penetrated governments with its young global leaders – like Justin Trudeau.pic.twitter.com/07M6LDPHot — James Melville (@JamesMelville) February 1, 2022

Members of the WEF’s Forum of Young Global Leaders have included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, French President Emmanuel Macron, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, among many others.

Nawaz pointed out that Blair had tried to implement an ID system during the Iraq war, and is now openly moving to implement digital IDs in the post-COVID era.

The WEF has clearly articulated its interest in pursuing a global digital ID system.

“So this is going to be this never-ending process to slowly move the goal-posts,” Rogan surmised.

“Towards more and more authoritarianism,” Nawaz added. “Checkpoint society. It’s all there. They’ve told us this.”

“People have to realize this, right?” Rogan responded. “This is important.”

