Guttmacher Institute claims abortion numbers increased in US last year due to mail-order pills

Though data has shown pro-life laws have saved thousands of babies, illegal abortion pill use continues to grow, and the Trump administration has failed to take action.

(LifeSiteNews) — The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute’s latest data reports a very slight increase in overall U.S. abortions in 2025 compared to 2024, crediting telehealth practices for keeping abortions up without Roe v. Wade.

Guttmacher’s Monthly Abortion Provision Study reported 1,125,930 abortions committed by clinicians in the U.S. in 2025, compared to 1,123,600 the year before (which in turn was an increase from 1,059,610 in 2023). Its report on the data describes abortion as “stable” and “largely unchanged” from 2024 to 2025, and the highest number since 2009 (albeit “well below the historical peak of slightly over 1.6 million abortions in 1990”).

The report credits the results to a “large increase in telehealth provision” to abortion seekers in pro-life states, which has reduced the number of seekers opting to travel to pro-abortion states (though an estimated 62,000 people still did so).

“Telehealth across state lines has played an increasingly critical role in ensuring access to abortion care in a national landscape where many states have total bans or other restrictive policies,” Guttmacher says. “This care has been facilitated by states’ adoption of shield laws protecting telehealth provision, and by the providers whose resilience has helped establish extensive care networks.”

Notably, the study did not include “advance provision of medication abortion pills” (pills acquired for future use, not prescribed for a specific abortion), abortions allowed by exceptions in pro-life states, or abortions “not provided by US clinicians (including those provided through community health networks, international clinics, websites or other means),” meaning the true number of abortions in 2025 would be even higher.

“Overall, this new Guttmacher report provides further evidence that stopping telehealth abortions needs to be a top priority for pro-lifers,” responded Lozier Institute pro-life researcher Michael New. “Multiple analyses of state-level birth data have shown that recently enacted pro-life laws have saved thousands of lives. However, data from Guttmacher and other organizations show that these pro-life laws are being undermined by the large and growing number of telehealth abortions. Sadly, the lack of action taken by Trump administration FDA on telehealth abortions has been detrimental to the health of women and fatal to countless preborn children.”

The data further reinforces abortion pills’ status as the abortion lobby’s most important tool for perpetuating abortion-on-demand and undermining pro-life laws, especially distributing them by mail across state lines, which is extremely difficult for pro-life states to prevent.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s most recent annual report revealed that, almost two years (as of April 2024) after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed direct abortion bans to be enforced for the first time in half a century, the nation’s largest abortion chain still operated almost 600 facilities nationwide, through which it committed 392,715 in the most recent reporting period. According to New, that is a “record number of abortions for the organization and represents approximately 40 percent of the abortions performed in the United States.”

The tool was given a critical boost by former President Joe Biden, who, after the fall of Roe, instituted rule changes allowing abortion pills to be dispensed without an in-person doctor’s visit and choosing not to enforce federal law against mailing them across state lines. However, during his 2024 campaign, President Donald Trump declared he would not reverse that decision. Pro-lifers were given hope in May 2025 that the White House’s position might change when US Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (another formerly pro-abortion figure who moderated during his own presidential bid) promised a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills.

But no conclusions or timetable have since been announced, prompting frustration among pro-lifers, which has only intensified with the federal government’s attempts to quash pro-life lawsuits against the FDA’s permissive abortion pill rules.

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