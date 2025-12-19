Hackers threaten to expose over 200 million ‘premium’ Pornhub users

The hacked data contains 'sensitive information that a member would not likely want publicly disclosed,' asserted BleepingComputer.

Warning: This article contains references to disturbing material. Reader discretion is advised.

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of hackers claiming to have stolen the online search data of 200 million “premium” customers of the infamous global pornography site Pornhub is threatening to use the information to reveal the site’s paying customers’ viewing habits.

“We recently learned that an unauthorized party gained unauthorized access to analytics data stored with Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics service provider,” said Pornhub in a December 12 statement, and later updated.

While the announcement attempted to assure Pornhub premium users that no “passwords, credentials, payment details or government IDs were compromised or exposed,” users still have plenty of reason to fear.

The hacking group, ShinyHunters, confirmed to the independent technology news website, BleepingComputer, “that they were behind the extortion emails, claiming the data consists of 201,211,943 records of historical search, watch, and download activity for the platform’s Premium members.”

“ShinyHunters began extorting … customers last week, sending emails that began with ‘We are ShinyHunters’ and warned that their stolen data would be published if a ransom was not paid,” according the BleepingComputer report.

Pornhub users have watched hundreds of thousands of ‘teen’ sex and rape videos

The hacked data contains “sensitive information that a [Pornhub] member would not likely want publicly disclosed,” asserted BleepingComputer.

“If you pay for Pornhub Premium, you’ve got more problems than someone seeing that charge show up on your credit card bill,” warned the tech news blog, Gizmodo.

In recent years, scandal-plagued Pornhub – and its shadowy parent company, MindGeek, which recently changed its name to “Aylo” to escape its “scandal-ridden smut empire” reputation – has come under fire for posting child sexual exploitation material, sexual trafficking, and assault videos and then ignoring victims’ pleas to remove the videos from their website.

“In 2018, the word ‘teen’ was the seventh most searched term on all of Pornhub,” noted a legal complaint, filed in 2024 by a man who, as a 12-year-old, was shown being raped in nearly two dozen videos uploaded to Pornhub.

“Other eponymous search terms, including ‘rape,’ ‘preteen,’ ‘pedophilia,’ ‘underage rape,’ and ‘extra small teens’ would call up videos depicting the same,” said the complaint.

The New York Times reported as of December 2020, a search for “girl under18” led to more than 100,000 videos. And a search for “14yo” led to more than 100,000 videos and “13yo” led to approximately 155,000 videos. MindGeek sought to capitalize on such traffic by allowing illegal search terms, creating suggested search terms, keywords, and tags.

The scope of Pornhub’s reach into lives around the world is staggering. In November 2025 alone, the site reported nearly 4 billion “visits,” including 680 million by U.S. customers. It’s not unusual for the website to reach over 10 billion total global monthly visits.

Our Lord Jesus Christ warned:

There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, or hidden that will not be made known. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs. (Luke 12:2-3)

