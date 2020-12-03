Hannity blasts ‘media mob’ for ignoring powerful firsthand witnesses of election fraud

December 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – On Tuesday night, Sean Hannity lined up video clips showing one sworn testimony after another of election fraud and misconduct, and seared the “media mob” for hypocritically turning a blind eye to the whistleblowers.

“Now to the mob, the media: Witness testimony in court would be something called evidence,” Hannity said. “You have kept asking, 'Where is the evidence?'

“Well, pay attention, we will educate you tonight. In some jurisdictions, if a witness to a murder is on the stand in a murder trial case and offers credible testimony, well, that jury can convict based on that eyewitness testimony alone,” the Fox News host continued.

“Democrats, the media, they revere whistleblowers, unless it doesn’t benefit them politically,” said Hannity. “Now they ignore them. Now we have hundreds of whistleblowers coming forward. Many of them, sworn affidavits, first-hand accounts of election irregularities they witnessed.”

“Well, we don’t take orders from the media mob and such breathtaking hypocrites. We’ll follow the facts, and tonight, those facts lead us to Michigan,” said Hannity.

Hannity went on to feature one video clip after another of eyewitnesses testifying in the Michigan Senate to violations of election procedure, and even evidence of outright election fraud.

One poll challenger testified, “Anytime as a challenger I tried to look at the ballot, and then tried to verify it, I would get two or three of the poll workers literally screaming at me to get back six feet. However, I did not know that that had been overturned the night before, which would have been helpful. But at no time were we able actually to physically see the ballot and then see it in the electronic poll book.”

Other witnesses gave stunning testimonies of what they observed as evident fraud.

One said during the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee hearing: “Not one of the military ballots was a registered voter. And the ballots looked like they were all exactly the same xeroxed copies of the ballot. They were all for Biden, across the board. There wasn’t a single Trump vote. And none of the voters were registered.”

The witness continued: “They had to manually enter the names and addresses, and a birth date of 1-1-2020, which would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters, of which I saw several that day. Throughout the day, that’s how they would override voters that were neither in the electronic pollbook or the supplemented updated pollbook.”

Another witness said, “I found it highly unusual that every military ballot that was logged into the system had a birth date of January 1st, 1900.”

“I witnessed the room erupt into thunderous applause and derogatory cheering as Republican poll workers were picked off one by one and ejected from the room repeatedly by police escorts throughout the day. By the end of the day, they had picked up so many GOP poll workers, that there were probably only a few dozen left to monitor all of the processing stations in the room,” one man testified.

Hannity then featured video clips from a press conference in Virginia presented by the Amistad Project, a civil liberties initiative of the Thomas More Society. Hannity pointed out that “one subcontractor for the US Postal Service (USPS) in Pennsylvania said he was asked to deliver ballots taken from one state, and cross state lines to another state.”

“I know I saw ballots with return addresses filled out. Thousands of them, loaded onto my trailer in NY and headed for Pennsylvania. But as things became weirder, I got to thinking, and wondered why I was driving complete ballots from NY to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know why, so I decided to speak up,” the USPS whistleblower testified.

Another USPS subcontractor testified: “An order came down from the Wisconsin - Illinois chapter of USPS that 100,000 ballots were missing. [A senior USPS employee] then told me that his post office had dispatched employees to look for the missing ballots at about 4 am and that only about 7 or 8 were found at UMS. Based on my previous experience and habit of double-checking for ballots, I believed that to be a lie.

“I had a conversation with a different USPS employee named Rachael in which she admitted that USPS employees were ordered to backdate ballots that were received too late to be lawfully counted. I didn’t bring this to the attention of any of my USPS supervisors at the time, due to what I perceived to be their hostility towards President Donald Trump, and their evident contempt for the law,” he continued.

“I’m not a Trump supporter. I’m not a Biden supporter either. In fact, I didn’t vote for either of the main candidates. But something profoundly wrong occurred in Wisconsin during the presidential election, and the American people have a right to know about it.”

Hannity pointed out, “As it stands today, there is a 20,000 vote difference in Wisconsin.” This is only a fraction of the 100,000 missing ballots reported by the USPS subcontractor, which would be more than enough to swing the outcome of the state.

“It is now critical that we as a country get to the bottom of serious allegations made by witnesses and whistleblowers,” Hannity concluded.