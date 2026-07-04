Happy 250th Fourth of July!

The Fourth of July is a excellent opportunity for us all to contemplate LifeSite's core mission: upholding the right to life, faith, family, and freedom.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews wishes all our American readers a very happy 250th anniversary celebration of the July 4, 1776 Declaration of Independence. From wherever we are around the world, we support you in your God-given “unalienable rights” including “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

This is a excellent opportunity for us all to contemplate LifeSite’s core mission: upholding the right to life, faith, family, and freedom. It is also a time for those of us who are Americans—and Canadians with American roots—to appreciate the great adventure of our parents, grandparents, or distant ancestors, who came to the New World seeking those very rights.

Our normal reporting schedule will recommence on Monday. God bless the United States of America.

RELATED: May ‘God bless the USA’ with respect for true freedom this Fourth of July

Share









