Happy Mother’s Day from LifeSite

A special Mother's Day tribute to the great sacrifices mothers make thousands of times every day. It is truly the little things that matter most, let us not forget that this Mother's Day.

The Little Things Poem by Kathie Borys

The work undone, the beds unmade

The floor unswept, the meal delayed

My cup of coffee growing cold

The laundry I have yet to fold

“I’m hungry Mom,” the children say

A thousand and one times a day

And, “Mommy, will you read to me?”

And “Mom, why can’t I watch T.V.?”

And “Mom, please hold me on your knee.”

And “Quickly, Mom, I have to pee!”

Then finally everything is set.

The children’s needs have all been met.

And I can really sink my teeth

Into my work with great relief.

Another sound. “Oh dear,” I sigh.

My newborn daughter’s plaintive cry.

Now I must sit amidst debris

And nurse this infant quietly

And dream of who I’d rather be

Distaining mediocrity.

But as this angel snuggles in

And I caress her silken skin

And meditate on beauty here

This tiny hand, this perfect ear

This life, this love, this holiness,

I can forget about the mess

And know with utter clarity

My life is rich as rich can be.

I wonder, when I’m old and gray,

Will I look back upon today

And wish I’d been a better mom

By getting all the housework done?

I’d much prefer a memory

Of children smiling up at me

Of walks and hugs and moments shared

Of taking time to show I cared.