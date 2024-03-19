NFL kicker Harrison Butker slams abortion as a ‘great atrocity that is happening in this country’

Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker condemned abortion as ‘massacring the unborn,’ who he said are ‘the greatest victims in our society,’ in an interview with EWTN.

(LifeSiteNews) — NFL kicker and Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker has called out the Biden administration for promoting the “massacring” of the unborn.

In a recent interview with EWTN journalist Montse Alvarado, the Kansas City Chiefs player was asked about the pro-life message he sent last year when visiting the White House after winning the Super Bowl.

“Unfortunately, there are some laws being pushed through that I don’t think value all human life,” Butker said. “One of those laws is allowing abortion to be legal in this country.”

“The unborn are, to me, the greatest victims in our society.”

“They don’t have a voice,” he said. “They’re not very big. They can’t fight for themselves. There’s not a lot of people that are fighting for them. And I just think it’s a great atrocity that’s occurring in this country with massacring the unborn.”

“I felt like there’s no better place to send this message than to the masses and to represent the unborn at a place like the White House, where unfortunately their voice is not heard,” the NFL star stated.

During the Kansas City Chief’s White House visit in June 2023, Butker wore a tie that read, “vulnerari praesidio,” which means “protect the most vulnerable” in Latin. The kicker also wore a gold pin replicating the precise size and shape of a 10-week-old preborn baby.

“I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a voice at a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives,” Butker said in a press release at the time. “As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb.”

Butker: Fatherlessness, not guns, is the cause of mass shootings

Alvarado asked Butker about the shooting that occurred during the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl parade in February and his thoughts on how to curb gun violence.

“I know gun violence was a big discussion, but at the end of the day, this is degenerate violence, and it should not be occurring,” the NFL kicker said. “I think we need strong fathers in the home. I think we need men that are leading, that are setting good examples, that are teaching the young men in our society that violence is not the way to handle our disputes.”

“It’s very unfortunate what happened. Unfortunately, many, many children were injured. A beautiful young lady was killed over someone getting offended and turning to violence to handle that dispute. It’s so sad.”

“I don’t think guns are the issue. I think we need fathers in the home that are being great examples for our youth,” Butker concluded.

When asked what he thinks are the greatest challenges for men that keep them from reaching their potential, Butker said that “part of the fall from the first sin of Adam and Eve is men want to be like women and women want to be like men.”

“You see a lot of times where women want to be leading the marriage, and they want to be the head of the household,” he continued. “And the man… it’s the Homer Simpson, sit on the couch, drink beer, and just watch TV and just let everything go on around me, I’m not really at the center of what’s even going on in my household.”

“I’m very passionate about encouraging men to be courageous, to not be afraid to be the leader; it’s something that we struggle with, I think, a lot of times, to go outside of our comfort zone and to say ‘You know, what? God has called me to be a leader and to lead by example. I’m going to lead my household, and I’m going to lead [in the] outside world when I’m evangelizing.’”

Butker is the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, who in 2024 won their third Super Bowl championship in five years. He is known for being an outspoken, pro-life Catholic. In 2022, he said he would rather quit being a professional football player than be coerced into taking the COVID shot. Butker, who attends the Traditional Latin Mass, also called on Pope Francis to stop the persecution of traditional Catholics. When he kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal last year, he was wearing a Brown Scapular and gave “all glory to God” in the postgame interview.

