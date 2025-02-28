Harrison Butker awarded for defending faith, unborn children by National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

Catholic NFL kicker Harrison Butker received the Heroes for Hope Award at the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday for 'fearlessly' promoting the Catholic faith and defending the sanctity of life.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic NFL kicker Harrison Butker was recognized by the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday for “fearlessly” defending the truths of the Catholic faith and the sanctity of life.

Butker was invited on stage to receive the Heroes for Hope Award for his advocacy, alongside San Diego-based philanthropist Terry Caster.

“As a practicing Catholic, [Butker] has used his success to fearlessly promote the faith, defend life, and encourage others to do so in his athletic and entrepreneurial careers,” said Mark Randall, event chairman for the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

Butker is a three-time Super Bowl champion place kicker for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. LifeSiteNews has previously covered his pro-family and pro-life advocacy, which has led to considerable backlash from leftists and media personalities but also plenty of support and praise from others.

Butker visited with President Donald Trump at the White House the day before receiving his prayer breakfast award. It is not publicly known what the two men may have discussed.

