Harrison Butker calls out Cardinal Dolan’s silence on ‘transgender funeral’: Someone should be ‘fired’

Harrison Butker said he was invited to go on Cardinal Dolan’s show but told Dolan he would not attend ‘unless something is addressed with what happened at St. Patrick's Cathedral.’

(LifeSiteNews) — NFL kicker and Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker has criticized Cardinal Timothy Dolan for his handling of the scandalous “transgender funeral” held in St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

In a recent interview with EWTN journalist Montse Alvarado, Butker was asked about the letter he had reportedly sent to Dolan to express his anger at the sacrilegious display in the iconic New York cathedral on February 15.

READ: Cardinal Dolan says Harrison Butker sent him letter condemning ‘transgender funeral’ at St. Patrick’s

Butker said he was very upset about the “transgender funeral” because “there’s all of these things being said when you watch the funeral that are making fun of the Catholic faith, that are making fun of our Lord.”

“This is not acceptable,” he stressed. “I was waiting on someone to come out and say that this is outrageous. This is an abomination. This should have never happened.”

“And nothing came. So, I actually went on His Eminence’s [Cardinal Dolan’s] show last year. And they had asked for me to go on the show this year.”

“And I sent a letter saying, ‘I would love to go on the show, but I can’t unless something is addressed with what happened at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.’”

“We need to take a hard stance,” Butker said. “I think sometimes we value what the world says about us instead of what Jesus Christ says about us. And so that letter was more encouraging, His Eminence saying, ‘Please put out a strong statement, say that this was awful that happened. It should have never happened. It should have been stopped before it even began.’”

However, “no statement came about from it,” he lamented. “And I was very disappointed to hear that.”

“I do want to clear the air and just say that: yes, it was bad what happened at St. Patrick’s, but the letter was really encouraging and pushing His Eminence to make a statement decrying what happened and say that this was an abomination.”

“Someone should be held accountable, potentially fired,” Butker stated.

“And nothing came about from that. And I think we have to have leaders in the Catholic Church, standing up to all of the woke things that are going on in our society.”

On February 15, a scandalous and sacrilegious funeral for the atheist LGBT activist “Cecilia Gentili” took place at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which sparked outrage among faithful Catholics.

During the funeral, a participant “eulogized” Gentili as “this wh–re. This great wh–re. St. Cecilia,” in an apparent blasphemous reference to the true St. Cecilia.

READ: Over 10,000 urge Cardinal Dolan to exorcise St. Patrick’s Cathedral after sacrilegious ‘trans’ funeral

Dolan praised the priests who celebrated the funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, saying they acted “extraordinarily well” because they decided to hold a Liturgy of the Word instead of a Holy Mass. The Cardinal also referred to the deceased gender-confused man as “a woman.”

LifeSiteNews has started a petition asking Dolan to exorcise St. Patrick’s Cathedral after the blasphemous funeral service that has almost 17,000 signatures to date.

Butker is the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, who in 2024 won their third Super Bowl championship in five years. He is known for being an outspoken, pro-life Catholic. In 2022, he said he would rather quit being a professional football player than be coerced into taking the COVID shot. Butker, who attends the Traditional Latin Mass, also called on Pope Francis to stop the persecution of traditional Catholics. When he kicked the Super Bowl-winning field goal last year, he was wearing a Brown Scapular and gave “all glory to God” in the postgame interview.

READ: NFL kicker Harrison Butker tells college grads to ‘get married and start a family’

RELATED

Cardinal Dolan says St. Patrick’s priests ‘acted extraordinarily well’ during ‘transgender funeral’

Share











