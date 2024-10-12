Harrison Butker endorses Trump, says he’s the ‘most pro-life’ candidate available

NFL star Harrison Butker's endorsement of Trump as the 'most pro-life' option available comes after he pleaded with JD Vance earlier this summer to bring the GOP 'back in line with the foundational platform that all life is valuable.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic NFL football star Harrison Butker has endorsed Donald Trump for president of the United States.

On Thursday, Butker told Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham that he is supporting Trump because of his position on abortion, which he called “the most crucial topic for me.”

“I think you have to vote for whoever is going to be [the] most pro-life,” Butker said while seated next to Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley, who he has also endorsed and had just spoken at a rally with.

Butker plays for the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs, which explains his Hawley endorsement. He recently became the highest paid field goal kicker in league history with his four-year, $25.6 million contract extension.

Butker is not unaware of Trump’s shifting position on abortion. In August, after the former president said his administration will be “great for women and their reproductive rights,” Butker issued a post on X.

While noting that “no party or candidate is perfect,” Butker called on fellow Catholic J.D. Vance to “help bring the Republican Party back in line with the foundational platform that all life is valuable.”

He also cited a quote from Fr. Chad Ripperger on the obligation to vote for the “lesser of two evils” in order to prevent a greater evil from happening.

No party or candidate is perfect. I implore my fellow Catholic @JDVance to help bring the Republican Party back in line with the foundational platform that all life is valuable and there can be no compromise when it comes to defending the unborn. However, with that said: “Our… pic.twitter.com/EkWg80dK1Q — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) August 23, 2024

Butker’s remarks stand in sharp contrast to NBA star Steph Curry, who in September told CNBC that his endorsement of Kamala Harris was due to her support for women having “the right to choose” an abortion.

“That’s at the top of the list for me,” Curry, a purportedly devout Pentecostal, said.

.@StephenCurry30: Endorsing Kamala Harris is important for me and my family. Knowing Kamala and having been around her, I understand she’s qualified for this job. I think she’s representing what it means to be a great leader and being a decent human being in terms of representing… pic.twitter.com/H9ANwYDS5x — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

Curry was also an outspoken supporter of pro-abortion Democratic president Barack Obama as well. In 2019, they co-hosted a town hall event for young black men where, among other things, Obama pushed LGBT talking points and rebuked so-called toxic masculinity.

Butker told Ingraham that men in America need to be men of prayer who put God first and that the country needs to put innocent life first.

“I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize,” he said.

Ingraham also asked Butker about his pro-family graduation speech at Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kansas this summer.

“I was trying to speak … for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children. It’s a beautiful role, but it’s not a role that should be diminished,” Butker emphatically replied.

Hawley was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2019 after beating liberal Democrat Claire McCaskill. Only 44, he is considered a rising start in the GOP, especially among its more nationalist, conservative base.

At the Family Research Council’s fourth annual Pray Vote Stand Summit last weekend, he told attendees that “there is no right more important than the right to life.”

He further stressed that this right is not a “luxury,” but is “absolutely foundational to everything we believe in as conservatives” because a culture that “does not love life” or “protect the innocent unborn” becomes “callous,” and is “all too willing to discard those it deems weak or unworthy or less than.”

At a time of chaos and confusion, let’s clearly say that no right is more important than the right to life Because if we don’t have a culture of life, we don’t have the United States of America pic.twitter.com/oFYdsEDxqr — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 4, 2024

It is speculated that Hawley may be among the candidates who would run for the GOP presidential nominee in 2028.

