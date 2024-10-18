Harrison Butker launches PAC to ‘reclaim traditional values,’ encourage Christians to vote this November

Traditional Catholic NFL star Harrison Butker announced he is launching UPRIGHT, a new political action committee that seeks to mobilize Christians voters and ‘reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Traditional Catholic NFL kicker Harrison Butker has announced that he is launching a political action committee (PAC) to encourage Christians to vote and “reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great.”

Consequential times call for consequential actions, which is why I am proud to endorse my friend Senator Josh Hawley @HawleyMO for another term serving the great people of Missouri. I have seen first-hand a man who puts his Christian faith at the forefront of everything that… pic.twitter.com/mPude0exl6 — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) October 13, 2024

Earlier this month Butker, who plays for the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs, endorsed Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley for re-election. Hawley is widely expected to sail to another 6-year term.

Butker showed up at three campaign rallies with Hawley this month and even appeared on Fox News alongside him to tell anchor Laura Ingraham that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president because he is the “most pro-life” candidate running.

Butker took to X last week to announce that he is launching UPRIGHT, a PAC that seeks to ensure Christian voices are heard this November.

UPRIGHT’s website states, “we’re seeing our values under attack every day. In our schools, in the media, and even from our own government. But we have a chance to fight back and reclaim the traditional values that have made this country great. That’s why UPRIGHT PAC was founded.”

The Kansas City Star reports that UPRIGHT was founded on September 23 with help from a Republican-leaning political consulting firm.

Butker has continued to publicly share his devout Catholic faith despite media pressure to back down.

“I was trying to speak … for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children. It’s a beautiful role, but it’s not a role that should be diminished,” Butker told Ingraham when she asked him about his graduation speech at Benedictine College this summer.

Butker is not unaware of Trump’s shifting position on abortion. In August, after the former president said his administration will be “great for women and their [so-called] reproductive rights,” Butker issued a post on X noting that “no party or candidate is perfect.” He also cited a quote from Fr. Chad Ripperger on voting for the “lesser of two evils.”

Butker, 29, has three children with his wife Isabella. He recently became the highest-paid field goal kicker in league history with his four-year, $25.6 million contract extension. In seven professional seasons, his 88.9 percent accuracy rating is the second highest among active players. The Chiefs are currently 5-0 and sit atop the AFC West division. The franchise’s owner, Clark Hunt, was recently asked about Butker’s advocacy. He said he is “not at all concerned when our players use their platform to try and make a difference for what they believe in.”

