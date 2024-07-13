Harrison Butker responds to tennis legend Serena Williams after she insulted his Catholic beliefs

The Super Bowl champion expressed disappointment that the ESPYs host used the platform 'as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.'

(LifeSiteNews) — After tennis star Serena Williams contemptuously ridiculed NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s conservative Catholic beliefs on national TV, Butker fired back, saying that Williams had used her position hosting the ESPYs “as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

Williams was joined on stage Thursday at the annual award event by her sister, Venus Williams, and actress Quinta Brunson to praise the role of women in sports.

Venus urged the audience, packed with sports professionals, including Super Bowl champion Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs, “Go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.”

“Except you, Harrison Butker,” Serena Williams quipped. “We don’t need you.”

“At all,” Brunson added. “Like, ever.”

“I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics,” Butker later told NBCNews.com. “Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

The trio of high-profile women targeted Butker because of a commencement speech he delivered at Benedictine College in May, in which he encouraged young women to marry and become homemakers, while also unapologetically pushing back against abortion and so-called “Pride” Month, which he called a “deadly sin.”

Butker further singled out President Joe Biden, cowardly U.S. Catholic bishops, and “people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.”

Clergy, including Bishop Joseph Strickland, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone as well as prominent lay persons like former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, rallied to express support for Butker after the massive backlash to his speech. His red number 7 jersey quickly become a best-seller.

A devout Catholic who exclusively attends the Latin Mass, the 28-year-old father of two was signed by the Chiefs in 2017 after being waived by the Carolina Panthers. The franchise won its third Super Bowl in five years in 2024. He has constantly given “glory to God” after his many impressive performances.

