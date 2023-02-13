Harrison Butker was wearing a Scapular when he kicked Super Bowl-winning field goal

Butker, a devotee of the Traditional Latin Mass, once again gave 'all glory to God' following the victory.

(LifeSiteNews) — NFL kicker Harrison Butker was spotted wearing a Brown Scapular before nailing a Super Bowl-winning 27-yard field goal for his Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his postgame press conference Sunday night, the practicing Catholic once again gave “all glory to God,” just like he did two weeks prior after kicking the Chiefs to an AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“You just got to go out and focus on what you can control — and I kind of had the easy job there,” he said, according to Arrowhead Pride. “The offensive line did a great job blocking. Great snap, great hold — and thankfully, that ball went through. All glory to God.”

Congratulations to Latin Mass server Harrison Butker on winning the Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs…while wearing a scapular. ✝️ 🇻🇦 pic.twitter.com/3PFfFTABe2 — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) February 13, 2023

Butker is a noted devotee of the Traditional Latin Mass. Last year, in an interview with National Catholic Register, Butker defended the Latin Mass from the restrictions imposed by Pope Francis’ motu proprio Traditionis custodes.

“I feel like I’m almost not welcome in the Church for wanting to go to the Latin Mass and for wanting to have a traditional confirmation for my children,” he said. “I feel like I’m a lesser-than Catholic and not part of the Church because I want to attend the traditional rite. But that’s not the reality at all. I want to be obedient to the Church. I want to stay within the Church. It seems like I’m getting persecuted just because I have a love for the traditional rite.”

In addition to regularly serving at the Latin Mass, Butker is a member of the Knights of Columbus. He has also previously spoken out against the abortion-tainted COVID vaccine and in support of a proposed pro-life amendment to the Kansas Constitution that ultimately fell short at the ballot box in 2022.

Butker’s kick to win the Super Bowl, coming with 8 seconds left in the game, was a moment of personal redemption as well. In the first quarter, with the game knotted at 7-7, he had missed a 42-yard field goal, doinking it off of the left upright.

Despite having a career-worst year in the 2022 regular season, only making 18 of his 24 field goal attempts, Butker still sports an overall accuracy rating of 88.17%, which is both fourth all-time and fourth among active NFL kickers.

With the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Eagles, Butker is now a two-time Super Bowl champion. His first ring came in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers on February 2, 2020. He had also led the NFL in scoring that season.

