Harrison Butker’s Chiefs among 10 NFL teams that have not celebrated ‘Pride Month’ on social media

Kansas City is among the 10 franchises that have not joined the league's 22 others in acknowledging 'Pride Month.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Nearly a dozen NFL teams have not publicly acknowledged that June is “Pride Month,” according to sports website OutKick.

Journalist Armando Salguero is reporting that 10 NFL franchises have not joined the league’s 22 other teams in sending a pro-LGBT message on social media.

June 1 is when countless universities, corporations, government agencies, and other cultural institutions mark the beginning of “Pride Month” by adding rainbow colors to their logos and expression support for gender ideology.

Just this week, the Biden campaign announced a massive 23-state public relations blitz with paid media and on-the-ground organizing to attract LGBT-identifying voters.

At the same time, Catholics across the U.S. are planning hundreds of rallies in reparation for blasphemies committed during June, which the Church teaches is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Billboards and bus ads have already gone up in various states promoting Christ is King messaging.

Sighted! Sacred Heart month billboard: diocese of Grand Rapids, MI. Send me your Sacred Heart billboards and flags (and the diocese) and I will post them to our social! pic.twitter.com/xVz6dBeAye — OnePeterFive (@OnePeterFive) June 3, 2024

A city bus in Wausau, Wisconsin. Pretty sure who was behind this. More, please. Every city. Buses, billboards. Don’t let the liberals control all public spaces. pic.twitter.com/6RYN44izZf — Peter Kwasniewski (@DrKwasniewski) June 3, 2024



Salguero says the 10 teams that did not make note of “Pride Month” were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons.

Of the teams that did note the occasion, Salguero said that “some delivered expanded messages as part of that support.”

“The Vikings not only tweeted out their support and changed their logo but also changed the banner of the X account,” he observed.



“The Washington Commanders, for example, said pride month is actually about love. And some teams sent tweets and went the extra step by altering their logos or X banners. The Commanders, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles changed the color of their logos to match a pride flag.”

Love wins ❤️ Come out for the @CapitalPrideDC Parade & Festival on June 8-9 to celebrate #Pride2024! pic.twitter.com/btabAzeduB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2024

This Pride month, and always, we’re proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Celebrating Pride resources: https://t.co/vSMayuEtbU pic.twitter.com/4bfbokPwys — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 1, 2024



The National Football League (NFL) hosted its third annual “Pride Night” at the Super Bowl this past season in conjunction with radical pro-LGBT group GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer, said the event was “yet another strong step to accelerating acceptance and demonstrating the NFL’s unwavering support of the LGBTQ community.”

Beane issued a statement last month distancing the league from comments made by star Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who called out what he described as the “tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion” in a commencement address to graduates at Benedictine College in Kansas.

The wife and daughter of the owner of the Chiefs franchise issued public statement expressing their strong support for Butker’s remarks at the time.

