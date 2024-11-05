Harrison Butker’s election ad denounces Kamala Harris’ anti-Christian agenda

NFL star Harrison Butker's ad drew attention to Kamala Harris telling Christian students that they were 'at the wrong rally' while reminding Americans that Donald Trump has promised to 'bring back religion into our country.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Super Bowl Champion and Catholic Harrison Butker has released an advertisement through his Political Action Committee warning that Christian culture is under attack by the Harris-Walz campaign.

On November 4, the NFL kicker’s PAC dropped an election video encouraging Christians to vote against a political party which puts their faith “under attack.”

“In America, faith has always drawn us together, it’s what inspires us, guides us, and comforts us in times of need,” the ad begins.

🚨NEW AD🚨 Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker releases chilling closing election ad encouraging undecided Christians to vote Kamala Harris is anti-Christian. VOTE PROTECT YOUR FAITH.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3BvQo2UeI2 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) November 4, 2024

“But under Kamala Harris and the radical democrats, faith is under attack,” it warned.

The video played a clip of Harris mocking students proclaiming “Jesus is Lord,” telling them, “You guys are at the wrong rally.” The video further showed that there have been at least 400 attacks on Catholic churches since 2020 when the Biden-Harris administration took office.

Additionally, the video highlighted the Biden administration, under which Harris has been vice president, for directing the FBI to target Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass, citing concerns over a so-called “Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology” that the FBI claimed was “anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT,” and advocates “white supremacy.”

Harris has repeatedly targeted Catholic Americans during her political career. For example, as attorney general of California, she directed law enforcement to raid the home of Catholic pro-life journalist David Daleiden after his organization exposed abortion businesses’ trafficking of aborted baby body parts.

As senator, Harris also attacked a Trump nominee over his membership in the Catholic Knights of Columbus group. Two months ago, Trump ripped into Harris for this move, declaring during a Turning Point USA event, “As a senator, she viciously attacked highly qualified judicial nominees simply because they were members of the Knights of Columbus, suggesting that their Catholic faith disqualified them from serving on the federal bench.”

The Biden-Harris administration has repeatedly tried to coerce Christian medical professionals to perform “sex change” surgeries, force religious health plans to pay for abortions and “gender transitions” or face crippling lawsuits, and make faith-based schools embrace gender ideology or lose lunch funding. They’ve even taken Catholic nuns to court to defend Biden’s transgender surgery mandate.

In addition, under the Biden-Harris DOJ, Catholic father of seven Mark Houck had his home raided by a SWAT team in 2022 after engaging in pro-life activism and confronting a man who was, according to his wife, saying “crude … inappropriate and disgusting things” to their son.

The video continued by telling Americans, “But it doesn’t have to be this way,” playing a clip of a Republican rally where Trump thanked God for sparing his life after the first assassination attempt.

“We’re going to bring back religion into our country,” Trump promised.

While both former President Donald Trump and Vice Presidential running mate JD Vance have taken immoral stances on important Catholic issues, particularly with respect to abortion, both have also repeatedly condemned Harris for her direct targeting of Christians.

“Catholics are literally being persecuted by this Administration. Any Catholic that votes for Comrade Kamala Harris should have their head examined,” Trump said in September.

Similarly, Vance documented the most well-known behaviors and remarks Harris has made over the past eight years that demonstrate what he says is a “consistent pattern of anti-Catholic policies and actions.”

“President Trump has stood up for religious freedom, protecting the right to pray, the right to worship, and the right to live our faith without fear,” the video declared.

“This November, vote to protect your faith. Vote to keep God in America,” it concluded.

