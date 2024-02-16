Harvard among dozens of colleges still imposing COVID jab mandates on students: report

Data compiled by the medical freedom group No College Mandates includes Harvard University and prestigious medical school Johns Hopkins University among the 68 institutions of higher learning.

(LifeSiteNews) – COVID-19 may no longer dominate the discourse among America’s political leaders, but dozens of U.S. colleges and universities still impose vaccine mandates on students, according to the medical freedom group No College Mandates.

According to a detailed spreadsheet maintained by the group, 68 of the 1,216 undergraduate institutions of higher learning tracked across the nation still require students to take at least one mRNA COVID shot. The list includes Ivy League Harvard University and prestigious medical school Johns Hopkins University. “It also includes a variety of ultra leftist colleges in California and New York, and elsewhere, coupled with a significant amount of historically black colleges and universities,” writes journalist Jordan Schachtel.

Exactly how stringent those mandates may be can vary from school to school. Harvard says it is required for “all students who will be on campus” and that “registration holds [for classes] will be automatically applied” who “fall[s] out of compliance at any time for any of the required immunizations.” (Students can apply for medical or religious exemptions, however.)

Johns Hopkins requires vaccination of anyone studying or working on-site, and those who do not comply “may be denied access to Johns Hopkins property and electronic resources” or “subject[ed] to disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code or the appropriate procedures applicable to faculty and staff.” Fully-remote students or employees are exempt, and there is an application process for medical and religious exemptions.

However, even when exemptions are granted, unvaccinated status may still impede students’ education.

“Adding insult to injury, in many cases the colleges that accepted these students have previously granted them Covid vaccine exemptions,” writes No College Mandates co-founder Lucia Sinatra. “In Pennsylvania, a healthcare student can secure an exemption for enrollment to study for a healthcare degree at the University of Pennsylvania or the University of Pittsburgh, but that same student cannot be placed in clinical rotations in the private University of Pennsylvania Health System or the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center unless they show proof of updated Covid vaccinations.”

On its website, No College Mandates offers a variety of resources to help connect college students and staff with resources to find information, counseling, and legal representation in dealing with whatever mandates they may encounter.

COVID mRNA jab mandates for college students are ridiculous… Glad we protected students and prohibited these mandates in Florida years ago. https://t.co/rykQDGfzOC — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) February 6, 2024

In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses, yet allowed the federal mandate for federally-funded healthcare facilities to stand. Sinatra explains that in California, for instance, medical schools align their mandate policies “with the clinical site that has the strictest student mandate in place.” The nation’s highest court has been unwilling to strike down university and other state-level vaccine mandates.

The public health establishment has been overwhelmingly averse to investigating problems with the mRNA-based COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. They were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under former President (and likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee) Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Nevertheless, concerns persist thanks to a large body of evidence affirming that they carry significant health risks.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,100 deaths, 214,248 hospitalizations, 21,431 heart attacks, and 28,121 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of January 26,2024, among other ailments. An April 2022 study out of Israel indicates that COVID infection itself cannot fully account for the myocarditis numbers, despite frequent claims to the contrary.

Jab defenders are quick to stress that reports submitted to VAERS are unconfirmed, as anyone can submit one, but U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

A 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ (HHS’s) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) warned that VAERS caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.” On the problem of under-reporting, the VAERS website offers only that “more serious and unexpected medical events are probably more likely to be reported than minor ones” (emphasis added).

In 2021, Project Veritas shed light on some of the reasons for such under-reporting with undercover videos from inside Phoenix Indian Medical Center, a facility run under HHS’s Indian Health Service program, in which emergency room physician Dr. Maria Gonzales laments that myocarditis cases go unreported “because they want to shove it under the mat.” Nurse Deanna Paris attests to seeing “a lot” of people who “got sick from the side effects” of the COVID shots, but “nobody” is reporting them to VAERS “because it takes over a half hour to write the damn thing.”

Further, VAERS is not the only data source containing red flags. Data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) shows that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer, (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

Leading COVID shot manufacturer Pfizer donated more than $8.5 million to political candidates, leadership PACs, trade associations, and party committees representing both parties last year, fueling suspicion as to why only a handful of nationally prominent GOP officeholders, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson, are opposed to the company’s vaccine.

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

