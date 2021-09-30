Harvard Business School goes virtual to fight COVID outbreak among jabbed students

Of the 74 COVID cases on campus, 60 were graduate students. All of the graduate students were jabbed.

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (LifeSiteNews) — Harvard Business School announced Monday that it decided to go virtual for a week in light of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 on campus.

The Ivy League school said all first-year and some second-year classes must be done remotely to help stop an outbreak of COVID-19 that has affected the community. Of the 74 COVID cases on campus, 60 were graduate students. All of the graduate students were jabbed.

Mark Cautela, Head of Communications at Harvard Business School, told LifeSiteNews via email that the decision was made under advisement from city and state health officials. Cautela went on to say that “contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus.” The school is also asking students to refrain from “unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel.”

Harvard has required masks on campus since before the start of the school year, requires students and staff to get the COVID jab, and has increased the frequency of COVID testing to three times per week, regardless of vaccination status. About 95% of students and 96% of employees are jabbed, according to Harvard’s website. This puts Harvard in the company of New York University and Cornell, as both schools require the jab and have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks at the beginning of their fall semesters.

The mandates are in place even though COVID jabs neither prevent infection nor stop the spread of the virus, but give a limited immunity, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky. She also expressed concern about serious illness in those that were vaccinated early. The CDC nevertheless maintains that the jabs would lessen the severity of infection. Further, an Israeli study found last August that natural immunity offers better protection than the vaccine against the delta variant.

