Harvard leftists create ‘Power Rainbow’ to indoctrinate children with woke politics

The 'Power Rainbow' is meant to teach kids as young as third grade to see 'nested systems of power' influencing and controlling the world around them.

(LifeSiteNews) — The concept behind notorious LGBT teaching tools like the Gender Unicorn and Genderbread Person has been expanded to race and class resentment, thanks to two graduate students with the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s REACH (Research, Education, & Action to create Change & Hope) initiative who have created the “Power Rainbow,” a colorful teaching graphic to help indoctrinate children as young as third grade.

Starting at the bottom and rising to the sky, the rainbow begins with the Individual Level, then the Relationships Level, then the Groups Level, then the Rules and Laws Level, then finally the Ideas and Values Level. According to its REACH page, this brainchild of Anna Deloia and Hania Mariën is a “pedagogical tool and framework to support children in power analysis — the ability to make sense of power and how it shapes our lives and societies. It is a graphic representation of nested systems of power, and it concretizes the abstract concept of systemic power through shape, color, and text.”

Recommended for grades three through five, the tool purportedly “scaffolds the type of structural thinking necessary to research and take action towards more just futures.” As an example, the authors suggest it is meant to shift children’s thinking of people treating others unfairly away “from an individual or interpersonal perspective” to a “more accurate” understanding that “individual unfair actions are influenced by institutions, laws, and cultural norms.”

An associated page with the “social justice” education project Imagining More Just Futures (IMJF) offers various resources to help sell the Power Rainbow’s message to kids, and a comic that walks through the meaning of the different levels.

“Groups of people work together in institutions (like schools or hospitals), in governments, and when people gather to protest,” the comic explains of the orange level, whereas the sky represents “ideas and values,” specifically presenting the examples of “some people believe in a religion and the things it teaches” and “Some people value equality or kindness” as contrasts, implying they are mutually exclusive.

The lessons echo the so-called “social justice” movement’s emphasis on dividing Americans into identity groups such as race, gender, sexuality, economic status, and framing all struggles or inequities as the result of discrimination or “oppression” intrinsic to American law, economics, institutions, or society at an intrinsic level.

Deloia and Mariën first created the Power Rainbow in 2021 and REACH first published it in 2023, but it is only now reaching the attention of many thanks to a recent Capitol Hill hearing about the funding behind it.

The College Fix notes that on December 3, its editor-in-chief Jenn Kabbany testified before Congress about bias in the taxpayer-funded Truman Scholarship, which theoretically “identifies aspiring leaders at an important inflection point in their development – when they are college juniors – and recognize and reward their commitments to careers in public service.”

The Fix found that 98 of the program’s 122 winners in 2017 and 2018 went on to “have a clear connection to liberal politics, such as working for Democratic members of Congress, advocating for progressive causes, or teaching classes with a liberal focus,” while none were active in conservative politics. At the same time, 75% of the 2015 and 2016 Truman Scholars “remain involved in liberal politics a decade later. Only a single winner from those years could be found who today works for conservative causes.”

Among those 2017 recipients was Deloia, co-creator of the Power Rainbow.

Deloia “appears to be the kind of progressive ‘change agent’ the Truman Foundation privileges in its materials,” Heritage Foundation education policy visiting fellow Adam Kissel responded. “If the Foundation refuses to remove such biases from the program, Congress should find a better way to honor President Truman’s legacy.”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

The Trump administration has taken steps to depoliticize public education, including by ordering the elimination of federal funds to schools that continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and by reversing the Biden administration’s infusion of gender ideology into Title IX rules.

