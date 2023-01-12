Harvard Medical School course description suggests babies can be LGBT

ANALYSIS

(LifeSiteNews) – One of the nation’s most prestigious medical institutions is trading sound medicine for the fringes of gender ideology by offering a new course that suggests infants can be gender “diverse.”

As highlighted by The College Fix, Harvard Medical School is offering a course titled “Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations, Gender Identities, and Sex Development,” a four-week elective that “trains students to provide high-quality, culturally responsive care for patients with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, and sex development.”

While the medical establishment conditioning students to embrace the full LGBT spectrum is nothing new, one line in the course description drew particular notice: “Clinical exposure and education will focus on serving gender and sexual minority people across the lifespan, from infants to older adults.”

The Fix notes that the course is being hosted at Massachusetts General Hospital, which offers “resources for transgender youth” and advises parents to support their children’s “transgender journey.” It observes also that one of the course’s directors, Alex Keuroghlian, is an outspoken LGBT activist and advocate of puberty blockers.

When asked for comment, Harvard Medical told the Daily Mail that in the context of the course, “care for infants refers specifically to physical variations in sex development that arise in utero and are present at birth. These include chromosomal, gonadal, and anatomical variations, all of which are relevant to medical care and treatment to ensure healthy development.”

However, the phenomenon described in the statement, hermaphroditism (in which people are born with ambiguous genitalia or their apparent sex does not match their chromosomes) is rare and not reflective of the vast majority of gender confusion cases.

Studies indicate that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide, and may even exacerbate it by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

READ: Desperate young detransitioners are crowdfunding their medical treatments

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with brave priest who was SUSPENDED after defying the LGBT agenda against his abbot’s wishes! Show Petition Text 10140 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The radical LGBT agenda infiltrating the Catholic Church is persecuting another brave priest, who now desperately needs your help to speak on his behalf. Fr. Joachim Wernersbach has been SUSPENDED by his abbot of the Benedictine Tholey Abbey for preaching against gender ideology and the heterodox Synodal Way — pushed by Pope Francis and the German Synod of Bishops. Fr. Wernersbach is also suspended from performing pastoral activists in the surrounding parish, and is being subject to “an ecclesiastical investigation.” We need everyone to speak up for suspended priest Fr. Wernersbach — the LGBT agenda cannot claim another brave and devout priest. SIGN and SHARE now. Pro-life and pro-family priests around the world are being silenced and cancelled, while pro-LGBT activists get hand-written letters from the Pope, like Fr. James Martin. Fr. Wernersbach simply reiterated Catholic teaching in his Christmas homily: "You hear about gender and transgender, transhumanism and reproductive health, wokeness and LGBTQ, diversity and identity. Of multiple genders and gender reassignment, plus this devastating new understanding of revelation from the Synodal Way," he said. "My dear friends, even the terms are absolutely disturbing. They all have one thing in common: they lack beauty, they lack coherence, and they lack naturalness. They are not aligned, not in harmony with the inconceivably beautiful Divine Order." For this denunciation of anti-Catholic trends, Fr. Wernersbach has been suspended by his own abbot. The entire homily has also been removed from YouTube. The systematic persecution of pro-life and pro-family priests must end now. Demand that Fr. Wernersbach be restored to full priestly ministry and demand that his superiors STOP shilling for the LGBT agenda! Good and faithful priests are being systematically cancelled — but you can raise your voice to stop the attacks. SIGN NOW before it’s too late. Fr. Wernersbach needs your voice! MORE INFORMATION: German priest punished by superiors for preaching against gender ideology, Synodal Way Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

On top of those issues, experts outside the medical establishment further warn that surgically or chemically reinforcing gender confusion imposes irreversible harm on children such as infertility, impairment of adult sexual function, and reduced life expectancy, as well as the psychological toll of being “locked into” physical alterations regardless of whether they change their minds when they mature, as attested to by many individuals who “detransitioned” back to their true sex.

READ: Citing Gorsuch, judge rules against Catholic hospital that wouldn’t remove ‘trans’ woman’s uterus

“Harvard medical students should be taught the basic scientific truth that a man cannot become a woman, or vice versa,” Nathanael Blake of the Ethics and Public Policy Center told the Fix. “Those experiencing psychological distress regarding their biological sex need to be treated with compassion, which does not mean subjecting them to dangerous chemical and surgical treatments to mold them into a facsimile of the opposite sex.”

“Medical school students should be taught that diagnoses of gender dysphoria in minors have been skyrocketing in recent years, and we do not know why,” added Colorado State University professor Moti Gorin. “This rapid increase in diagnoses, in which the large majority of patients are girls (natal females), combined with the lack of long-term data on treatment outcomes, requires more research, with respect to both underlying cause and evidence-based solutions.”

Share











