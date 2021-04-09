Harvard, Oxford, Stanford doctors to speak on lockdowns and censorship at free online conference

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

April 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Concerned Ontario Doctors, a grassroots group of frontline doctors, is hosting a free online conference discussing the harm of lockdowns, the dangers of censorship, and “a path forward” on Sunday, April 11 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Viewers can watch the premiere online at www.carenotcuts.ca.

The panel features doctors from distinguished universities, with specialties in medicine, epidemiology, and biostatistics, including:

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, MD, Ph.D, Professor of Medicine at the University of Stanford, physician, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist

Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Ph.D, Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Ph.D, Professor of Medicine at Harvard University, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist, Biostatistician.

Bhattacharya is one of the original authors of the Great Barrington Declaration, which notes that “current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short- and long-term public health.”

The Great Barrington Declaration argues:

The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.

The declaration stresses that lockdown policies are producing “lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health.” The declaration goes on to say that it is “a grave injustice” to keep kids out of school, because for them “COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza.”

Sunday’s discussion will be moderated by Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, MSHC, FRCPC, former chief medical officer of health for the province of Ontario.

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, MD, FRCPC, president and co-founder of Concerned Ontario Doctors, will give the opening and closing addresses.

The Concerned Ontario Doctors’ website explains that Dr. Gill and other doctors she featured in a previous discussion on lockdowns and censorship had “come under attack for their expression that public health directives and mandates are grossly flawed and misguided, and for calling attention to the incredible harms of the governments’ forced lockdowns.”

Of these doctors, the site states, “Their desire to speak about the research they know, and the harms they witness, is driven by their conscience. Their only purpose in doing so is to live up to their oath to ‘first, do no harm.’ They have no other motive. They stand to gain no profit, and in fact, to lose everything.”

Ontario just went into yet another extremely strict lockdown.

As LifeSite co-founder Steve Jalsevac wrote in a blog post explaining the latest lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has “caused mayhem” and placed “severe economic, social, and emotional stress on the province’s citizens as a result of terribly misguided COVID-19 policies dictated by unelected health bureaucrats.”

The new lockdown closes “non-essential” retail stores and even prohibits certain “non-essential” aisles in “essential” stores from being open, continues to restrict church attendance, and ultimately denies Canadians their rights and freedoms as guaranteed by the Charter, especially freedom of religion and peaceful assembly.

Watch Sunday's free online conference at www.carenotcuts.ca.

