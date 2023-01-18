Harvard professor falsely claims at WEF meetings that COVID shots protect ‘against transmission’

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) – A Harvard professor at the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) claimed that coronavirus vaccines protect against the transmission of COVID-19, despite the very strong evidence that they do not.
During a panel discussion titled “State of the Pandemic,” Michelle Williams, Dean of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said that “what I hope people will understand is that the [COVID] vaccine not only protect individuals from transmission and severity, but it protects our health systems.”
Professor Michelle Williams claims that "The [Covid] vaccines protect individuals from transmission"
This should be labeled as misinformation…
— Andreas Wailzer (@Andreas_Wailzer) January 18, 2023
Williams’ claim comes despite the fact that many high-level proponents of the COVID injections, like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have admitted that the COVID shots do not offer reliable protection against infection and transmission, and the ever-growing list of “fully vaccinated” individuals who have nevertheless contracted the virus. This list includes former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, former White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (who has had the virus twice since being vaccinated), and former president Barack Obama. In 2022, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra contracted the coronavirus twice in less than a month; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced twice in six months that he caught the virus.
Moreover, a Pfizer executive admitted in a hearing in the European Parliament that they never tested whether or not their mRNA jabs would stop the transmission of the virus.
READ: Associated Press ‘fact-checkers’ admit Pfizer never provided evidence COVID vaccines stop transmission
Further evidence for the ineffectiveness of the coronavirus injections when it comes to stopping transmission can be found in the comparison of countries with varying levels of vaccination rates. Some countries with very high vaccination rates faced the highest number of COVID infections and deaths at one point in 2021.
Williams made additional questionable statements about COVID-19, claiming that “long COVID is going to cost us 3.7 trillion dollars” based on a projection, and that nine out of 10 COVID deaths “could be avoided if we took our vaccines and boosters and practiced the other behavioral aspects: ventilation, mask-wearing when appropriate, keeping distance and so on.”
The Harvard Professor’s claim that COVID vaccines prevent COVID deaths is again called into question by the fact that the countries with the highest vaccination rates also had very high numbers of COVID-related deaths. Additionally, mask-wearing has been shown to be ineffective when it comes to stopping the spread of a virus in a large number of studies.
Williams said that “this pandemic is not over, far from it actually,” saying that there are still people dying from COVID every day in the United States. The Harvard professor also complimented the infamous Dr. Anthony Fauci as having done “a great deal at a national level.”
