Harvard scientist tells British MPs Wuhan lab ‘likely origin of COVID,’ says truth will ‘come out’

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) – A whistleblower scientist who exposed an academic cover-up of the Wuhan lab leak origin theory for COVID-19 has told British Members of Parliament (MP) that “no evidence” of a natural, animal origin of COVID exists and that a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is “now the most likely origin” of the virus.
“We all agree that there was a critical event at the Huanan Seafood Market—a superspreader event caused by humans. There is no evidence pointing to a natural, animal origin of the virus at that market.”
Dr. Alina Chan, a genetic engineering specialist and postdoctoral associate at the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University, explained to MPs sitting on the U.K.’s Science and Technology Select Committee that the much-maligned lab leak origin hypothesis is now considered “more likely than not,” adding that features of the virus suggest that it was engineered.
“We have heard from many top virologists that a genetically engineered origin is reasonable and that includes virologists who made modifications to the first SARS virus,” Chan said.
“We know this virus has a unique feature, called the furin cleavage site [a cell entry mechanism], and without this feature there is no way this would be causing this pandemic.”
“A proposal was leaked showing that EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology were developing a pipeline for inserting novel furin cleavage sites. So, you find these scientists who said in early 2018, ‘I’m going to put horns on horses’ and at the end of 2019 a unicorn turns up in Wuhan city.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has been linked to the funding of dangerous gain-of-function research on bat-based coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, funnelling money through the EcoHealth Alliance for five years, between 2014 and 2019.
However, owing to concerns for career security, “[r]ight now it’s not safe for people who know about the origin of the pandemic to come forward,” Chan explained. “But we live in an era where there is so much information being stored that it will eventually come out.”
Speaking out on the lab leak origin in June, Chan explained that, back in 2020, then-president Donald Trump’s interest in investigating the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a potential source for the virus became a sticking point for scientists who saw merit in the lab leak origin.
“At the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists, so people didn’t want to publicly call for an investigation into lab origins,” she said.
China expert and LifeSiteNews columnist Steven Mosher first exposed the escape of COVID-19 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology as early as February 2020, at which time he was censored by social media giant Facebook for making claims they deemed “inaccurate and misleading.”
Mosher told LifeSiteNews in June that “the Wuhan lab was always the most likely point of origin for the China Virus, as I insist on calling it.”
“The CCP and the American virology establishment are the ones who vociferously denied the obvious: the communists, because they knew they were responsible for creating a dangerous virus in the lab, and the Fauci-led virology establishment in the U.S. because they trained and, in part, funded the research that enabled the creation of the virus.”
“No one should any longer be referring to the lab leak ‘hypothesis,’” Mosher argued. “The China Virus was created in the lab as a bioweapon, released from the lab, and deliberately spread around the world.”
“The Chinese Communist Party is responsible for causing millions of deaths and trillions in economic damage.”