Hasbro pulls girls’ doll after mom’s viral video shows secret private parts’ button making sex sounds

August 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. toymaker Hasbro has pulled a doll made for girls after a viral video made by a furious mom revealed the doll to have a secret button between the legs that when pushed made sexual-like sounds such as giggling and gasping.

The video has been seen nearly 2.5 million times combined via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. A petition calling for the manufacturer to remove the dolls from store shelves and internet retailers has quickly garnered nearly a half-million signatures.

The doll at the center of the social media firestorm is Hasbro’s “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” doll, based on the popular animated movie franchise.

A concerned mom, Jamie Cornaby, recorded a 3-minute-long explanatory video after her 2-year-old daughter received one of the dolls as a birthday present.

“Ok, I wanted to do a quick video, because I find this disturbing and I find it's something that needs to be shared. As you all know, stuff that's been going on in the world about the sex trafficking [of] kids and things that are thrown in our kids faces to kind of groom them and make them kind of a little bit more oblivious to things that are really happening,” she said.

Continued the mom: “You touch her tummy, and she makes little singing sounds and she's super cute. Well, I was showing her to my husband and I heard some other sounds that I'd never heard before. And if you look down here ––I figured a video was the way–– so I just touched her tummy and she's going to sing for a minute. But down here is a button, right here on her privates, and if you push those, she makes these sounds. Like a gasping sound.”

Mom showing secret button on Hasbro’s 'Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy' doll

“And I know some of you might not, like, think this is a big deal, but especially since I've had kids: This is wrong.”

Cornaby related that nothing was said of the button between the legs on the box.

“Nothing. It's just, it's just there. And it makes a gasping sound when you touch her privates. And to me, it's just like sexual sounds and it's so disturbing.”

Hasbro has attempted to explain away the troubling location of the button, telling multiple media outlets that the button was “designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate."

A petition to remove the doll from stores was signed by hundreds of thousands.

“Our society is conditioning our children to think pedophilia is ok,” begins the petition, aimed at five major retailers ––Target, Walmart, amazon, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Stores.

The petition continues:

This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll's private she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child's toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores.” What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are ok? It’s not ok! It’s not fun! It’s damaging and has long term [e]ffects on a child’s mental/physical health!

As word of the doll with an ill-advised button placement circulated on social media, more red flags were raised about the doll’s appearance, its packaging, and purpose.

“Is Hasbro normalizing grooming & facilitating child abuse?” asked former Senate candidate Sam Parker in a Tweet.

Parker didn’t stop there.

“Here is a hypothetical equivalent product for boys,” offered Parker at the beginning of a series of follow up Tweets. His Tweet showed a Power Ranger with the action figure’s crotch circled.

“Now imagine a button right here on an action figure for boys that made sounds like, ‘mmmmm,’ or ‘ahhhhh,’ but the package didn’t say anything about it,” he said.

“Hasbro, why would you put out a doll with a genital button? And why would you also not say anything about it on the packaging?” asked Parker of the toy manufacturing giant.

“Looks doubly bad,” he declared.

Parker noted an eerie correlation between the colors of the doll’s hair and clothing:

“The doll's hair & skirt resemble the Trans & Minor-Attracted Person Flags, respectively,” he pointed out, providing illustrations of both the “Trans” and “Minor-Attracted Person” flags.

“Then there's the Rainbow packaging,” he added.

“Between this, the button's location & sounds, & the lack of info about it on the packaging, it's hard to call any of this a coincidence,” he added.

The doll's hair & skirt resemble the Trans & Minor-Attracted Person Flags, respectively.



Then there's the Rainbow packaging (#LGBTQ).



Between this, the button's location & sounds, & the lack of info about it on the packaging, it's hard to call any of this a coincidence.@Hasbro pic.twitter.com/WevktfGgJx — Sam Parker ���� (@SamParkerSenate) August 5, 2020

Fact-checking site Lead Stories claims it has debunked the criticisms and warnings, attributing the social media whirlwind to hyper-vigilant moms.

“There is no evidence, beyond the fears of some mothers, that the button is part of a secret strategy by the toymaker to prep kids for sex trafficking,” asserted Lead Stories.

Hasbro has said that it will discontinue production of the doll and Walmart has already deleted it from its website.