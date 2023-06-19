Hate crime charge dropped against Alberta BLM chapter leader for blocking access to Catholic school

A supposed 'clerical' error led to charges being withdrawn against pro-abortion Adora Nwofor for protesting near St. Thomas Aquinas School in Calgary.

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Anti-Catholic hate-crime charges leveled against a pro-abortion activist leader of a Canadian Black Lives Matter (BLM) city chapter, who was said to have blocked access to a Catholic school, have been dropped by the Crown due to a supposed “clerical” error.

Alberta Crown prosecutor Will Tran notified Judge Indra Maharaj that charges placed against Calgary BLM president Adora Nwofor, 47, will be withdrawn.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last Tuesday, Nwofor received a hate crime mischief charge on June 2 related to a May 26 incident.

Nwofor was found to have been “willfully obstructing and interfering” with people’s use of St. Thomas Aquinas School, which is used “primarily used for religious worship and educational purposes,” allegedly for personal “reasons of bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnic origin.”

Nwofor appeared in court and was released on a no-cash bail. She was banned from being within 100 meters of the school and from speaking to staff or students.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) said in an official statement about Nwofor to the media that the allegations made against her were not reviewed by a prosecutor before she was charged.

The ACPS is “working to roll out a pre-charge process province-wide, but Calgary is not currently a participant in this process.”

“With the pre-charge process, the prosecutor would have reviewed the potential charge prior to it being laid,” it noted.

“The prosecutor would then provide this assessment to law enforcement to consider prior to laying charges.”

According to the ACPS, its process helps to ensure that “charges entering the system meet the standard for prosecution and resources are focused on viable matters.”

Defense counsel Chad Haggerty said the allegation made against his client, which was “hate based on race or ethnic origin,” could have been filed in error.

The Calgary Police Service later confirmed, “It looks like there was a clerical error with the initial charge, with the incorrect (Criminal Code) subsection.”

It is not clear what Nwofor, a known pro-abortion extremist, was doing or saying, but it could be related to her disdain for people with pro-life views. She has attended numerous pro-abortion rallies in the Calgary area.

Last week, another Calgary BLM activist, Taylor McNallie, was charged with a hate crime after an incident last month in which she pushed around Canadian Catholic high school student Josh Alexander during an international walkout protest event against the transgender “woke agenda” targeting girls in schools.

Share











