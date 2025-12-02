Hate crime charge for man who spray-painted transgender symbol near Catholic school

Parents at the school were alarmed when the graffiti was discovered, given that a gender-confused person opened fire on Catholic children in Minneapolis the week before.

EASTON, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) — A gender-confused Maryland man who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for spray-painting a transgender symbol near a Catholic elementary school has been charged with a hate crime.

Sian Radaskiewicz-King is a former student at Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School in Easton, which is located 70 miles southeast of Baltimore. He has spent the past two months in jail without bail.

King, who identifies as a woman, spray-painted the transgender symbol in early September on a dumpster, sidewalk, fence, on a step outside the school, and at other locations in the city, per local media. Court documents show King told police he was bullied at the school and that he “wanted people to know what the symbol meant, and to create a sense of space for herself [sic].”

Parents at Sts. Peter and Paul became alarmed when the graffiti was discovered, given that a gender-confused person opened fire on Catholic children at Annunciation School in Minneapolis the week prior, killing two. Officials at the school said they feared a “copycat situation” might occur. A district court judge and a circuit court judge in the county denied King bail, citing safety concerns given the political climate.

Local media are reporting that King has since made a plea deal with the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, admitting to one count of defacing religious property and one count of malicious destruction of property. He has been sentenced to time served with five years’ probation and is barred from crossing a 25-mile radius around the school.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, there has been an uptick in violent attacks committed by gender-confused persons in recent years. In October, a trans-identifying teen pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy charges for planning a mass shooting at her Indiana high school. The attempted assassin of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 is also gender-confused, as was the shooter at the Covenant School in Nashville in 2023.

Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services released a major new report warning about the dangers of so-called “gender-affirming care,” infuriating pro-LGBT groups. The newly released report found that there are “significant, long term, and too often ignored or inadequately tracked” harm that is done by “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical operations.”

A growing number of hospitals and medical professionals have been scaling back “treatments for children” who are confused about their gender. The University of Michigan, Yale Medicine, Kaiser Permanente, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UChicago Medicine, and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C are just a few of the medical systems across the U.S. that have either eliminated or have started eliminating puberty blockers and other drugs for minors.

At present there are approximately 2.8 million Americans 13 years of age or older who identify as “transgender.” Generation Z has the highest among all generations of Americans, with roughly 7.6 percent identifying as “LGBTQ+.”

Last week, a district court judge issued a first-of-its-kind ruling when he banned a Texas-based prison from allowing male inmates who identify as women from entering “any female-only privacy area,” such as showers, bathrooms, and dormitories. Placing gender-confused men in women’s prisons has often resulted in physical harm for female prisoners.

In August, a female inmate was “brutally assaulted” in a Washington prison by a transgender-identifying male pedophile. The man was accused of sexually assaulting another female inmate in 2024. In 2023, male triple murderer David “Dana Rivers” Wakefield began serving his life sentence in a California women’s prison. California has allowed males to be housed with female inmates since 2021.

NPR reports that as of February 2025 the Bureau of Prisons has 2,198 “transgender” inmates within the federal prison system. Of those people, 22 “trans women” – men who say they are women – are reportedly being housed in female facilities, while one “trans male” is living at a men’s facility.

