Having issues seeing LifeSite emails in your inbox? Here’s what to do

Big Tech doesn't want you to hear the truth we share every day. These steps will help you avoid the censors.

(LifeSiteNews) — If you use certain email providers, some of your emails, including LifeSiteNews emails, may not be reaching your inbox.

You’ve likely seen emails end up in your spam or promotional box, but many people don’t realize email providers can completely block emails from your inbox.

LifeSiteNews faces significant content censorship from Hotmail and Outlook (Microsoft), iCloud (Apple), and Gmail (Google).

Many of our users report not receiving our emails, yet we see that we are sending them emails or their emails have bounced or blocked us.

Although there are some steps that can be taken to indicate to your email provider that you want to receive our news, these steps don’t always solve delivery issues.

Best practices for receiving LifeSiteNews emails

Go directly to our website, LifeSiteNews.com , where you can be sure information will not be censored or blocked.

Try whitelisting @news.lifesitenews.com following these instructions: https://howtowhitelist.com/

Add [email protected] to your contacts. If possible, make it a favorite or trusted contact.

We would recommend signing up for a privacy-centric email account. There are many to choose from, but one of the most popular free options is ProtonMail. You can click here to follow the steps to setup your own ProtonMail account.

When you move to a more privacy-centric email provider, you are not only ensuring you are receiving the content you care about, you are also protecting yourself from the eyes of Big Tech.

Almost all mainstream email providers read your emails to learn more about you to sell to advertisers. If you have ever noticed your ads matching up with something you were emailing your mom or friend about, this is because the advertisers are reading your emails.

This is done through a simple scan for keywords. A human being isn’t sitting around reading about your last family reunion, but they are still selling your personal and private data.

LifeSiteNews currently has plans to launch its own email provider to continue our commitment to freedom and to help ensure our readers are getting the truth that the mainstream doesn’t want them to hear. The timeline has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for more details.

Share











