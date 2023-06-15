Hawaii governor signs law reducing waiting period for assisted suicide

HONOLULU (LifeSiteNews) – Five years after legalizing physician-assisted suicide, Hawaii is dramatically shortening the waiting period for obtaining lethal drugs.

Under previous law, individuals seeking to end their lives had to make two oral requests to their physician for a lethal prescription 20 days apart. Bioethics news service BioEdge reports that the state’s Democrat Gov. Josh Green, who is a retired oncologist, signed a law reducing that period by 75%, to just five days. The new law also lets doctors waive that period entirely if a patient is terminally ill and expected to die sooner than five days.

“Two of the largest healthcare systems in Hawai‘i found that a significant number of eligible patients run out of time during the waiting period,” claimed “right to die” organization Compassion & Choices in support of shortening such waits.

In 2018, Hawaii became the sixth state to allow physician-assisted suicide, with a law that required death certificates to list patients’ cause of death as their underlying terminal illness rather than the life-ending drugs they took. Since then, the total number of states allowing assisted suicide has risen to eleven.

“To legislate and consecrate the idea that we purposefully expedite their death to me is not what medicine is all about, not what our healing profession is about, and is emblematic of what’s going on in our society in all aspects,” California primary care doctor Jeff Barke said in March. “I think it’s a terrible advancement that states are legislating the rights and the power of a physician to act God-like and create and expedite a patient’s death.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has proposed rescinding federal regulations that provide conscience protections for professionals who do not want to engage in “abortion, sterilization, and certain other health services,” “assisted suicide, euthanasia, or mercy killing,” and for “managed care organizations with moral or religious objections to counseling or referral for certain services.”

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the United States can be reached by dialing 988.

