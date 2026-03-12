Hawley introduces bill to remove FDA approval of abortion pill, allow injured women to sue

Sen. Hawley said that the abortion pill mifepristone has been shown to cause life-threatening complications in 11 percent of women, including internal infections and sepsis.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Senator Josh Hawley (R–MO) has introduced legislation to remove FDA approval for the abortion pill mifepristone, which is now responsible for 70 percent of all abortions in the U.S.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Hawley asked his colleagues in Congress to “stand up and protect the innocent unborn, to protect the health and safety of women whose lives are endangered by the abortion drug known as mifepristone.”

He also called on Congress to “stand up to the greedy foreign corporations who are making billions of dollars in profits by endangering women’s health and shipping to them a drug that they know is dangerous, that they know will cause the most devastating health effects, and they do it anyway because profit for them comes before people.”

“Just last year, a major study of 875,000 mifepristone prescriptions drawn from insurance claims data was published showing that in fully 11% of cases, women who take the drug mifepristone for use in an abortion experience a serious health event,” noted Hawley.

“Now that’s the technical term. What it means in practice is internal infections, sepsis, hemorrhaging, a trip to the emergency room, a life-threatening condition in 11% of cases,” explained the Missouri senator. “That’s more than one in ten women. And we’re talking about a lot of women.”

“Since 2000, the number of women who have taken this drug for use in an abortion tops 7.5 million,” said Hawley. “Mifepristone now accounts for 70% of the abortions conducted in the United States of America. This is a drug that is incredibly widespread and is inherently dangerous.”

“No amount of profit justifies what has happened to these women,” Hawley later said in a social media post displaying pictures of women who had testified about the serious harms they experienced from taking mifepristone.

“Congress must ban the chemical abortion drug and empower women to sue its manufacturers,” said Hawley.

Hawley introduced the Safeguarding Women from Chemical Abortion Act on Tuesday. On the same day, the Ethics & Public Policy Center (EPPC) issued a report showing that the rate of serious adverse events from the abortion pill rose dramatically after the Biden administration canceled the requirement for in-person doctor visits.

“Because the drug comes in capsule form and because it is at this juncture almost completely unregulated, it is inherently prone to abuse,” said Hawley.

“Over the years, one liberal administration after another, President Obama and then President Biden, removed almost all of the safety protocols around mifepristone, such that today it is almost wholly unregulated,” he noted. “They did it because of abortion politics. They did it because they wanted to turn mifepristone into the driver of abortion on demand.”

“As a pharmacist, I believe every drug approved in the United States must meet the highest standards of safety, transparency, and medical oversight,” said Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger. “Yet the FDA under previous administrations has steadily dismantled critical safety safeguards surrounding the abortion drug mifepristone — removing in-person dispensing requirements, allowing the drug to be shipped through the mail, and limiting adverse-event reporting so that most serious complications are no longer tracked. Evidence now suggests that the real-world risks to women are far greater than the federal government has acknowledged.”

“It’s vital that we give these women the ability to go to court and be made whole,” Hawley said. “This is something for Congress to do. Congress needs to act. There’s no excuse for Congress to offload its responsibilities onto other people. Rather than being a spectator, Congress needs to act.”

“If we don’t have a culture of life, we don’t have a United States of America,” declared Hawley.

