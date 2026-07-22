Hawley targets ‘Soros-funded dark money groups’ in push for DOJ crackdown on abortion pills

Josh Hawley met with Todd Blanche after the Missouri Republican urged a criminal investigation of abortion drug pushers, including Plan C.

(LifeSiteNews) — Senator Josh Hawley met with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche after urging the Department of Justice to launch a criminal investigation into networks allegedly shipping abortion drugs into states where the practice is restricted.

“Had a great meeting tonight with Acting AG Blanche on the criminal activities of the Soros-funded dark money groups and abortion pharma companies illegally pumping abortion drugs into Missouri and other states,” Hawley wrote on X Monday night. “Look forward to DOJ’s work.”

The meeting followed a criminal referral Hawley filed with the DOJ. It asked for an investigation into Plan C, which helps people find ways to obtain dangerous chemical abortion drugs.

“At the center of the effort is an entity called Plan C, a left-wing dark-money operation that styles itself a ‘public health information campaign’ but functions, in practice, as the referral and logistics hub for shipping abortion drugs into states whose laws prohibit it,” Sen. Hawley wrote in the letter.

Plan C did not respond to a media inquiry from LifeSiteNews on Tuesday afternoon, asking for comment on the criminal referral.

While Plan C does not sell the drugs itself, it helps coordinate their distribution.

He also named drug manufacturers Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro as potential co-conspirators.

The Justice Department, Hawley said, should open “a criminal investigation into Plan C, its relationship with potential co-conspirator manufacturers, and the network of suppliers it promotes.”

“That includes the foreign clinics and no-prescription vendors shipping drugs into the United States,” he added.

The criminal referral drew praise from pro-life leaders.

“Plan C’s illegal mailing of abortion drugs is happening because the Trump administration is following a Biden DOJ opinion on the Comstock Act, instead of withdrawing it and enforcing the law,” Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, wrote on X.

The Comstock Act applies here. Plan C’s illegal mailing of abortion drugs is happening because the Trump administration is following a Biden DOJ opinion on the Comstock Act, instead of withdrawing it and enforcing the law. https://t.co/48qBdBHu9T — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) July 21, 2026

Blanche, whose nomination for attorney general remains pending, expressed support for prosecuting illegal abortion drug pushers.

The Comstock Act, which is still on the books, prevents the mailing of abortifacients. President Joe Biden, and so far President Donald Trump, have ignored this longstanding prohibition.

“You know, I’ve seen video myself of what appears to be pills coming even from overseas to young women, and doesn’t matter who applies for it, anybody can get it,” Blanche said last week. “There’s no instructions; they just come dumped out of a little plastic bag, and it’s wrong. And I very much commit our resources to stopping this.”

LifeSiteNews previously reported that rather than committing to immediate action to restore enforcement of federal law, Blanche pointed to the Trump administration’s ongoing safety review of the abortion pill safety data, which is slated to release its findings after the midterm elections.

Medical experts flag problems with online abortion drug sales

Hawley’s letter follows an investigation by pro-life medical experts who criticized the operations of abortion drug pushers.

In a July 16 letter to congressional leaders, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists detailed how it tested Plan C’s abortion drug referral program and said “it

should be considered medical malpractice.”

The group reported:

To test the level of medical review and due diligence, we intentionally put red flags in our answers with several contraindications so ridiculous any one of them should have been a hard stop for a physician conducting an in-person screening and informed consent. However, we were shockingly allowed to complete the process. And rather than the case being flagged for review or follow-up, we were sent a payment link within mere minutes of completing the form. The investigation shows that not only is no one with any medical knowledge reviewing these cases, but it is also absurdly far from the “telemedicine” screening these companies claim it to be. From start to finish it puts profit over patient safety and fails women and young girls at a time when they are most vulnerable.

Dr. Christina Francis, the CEO of the pro-life group, asked the leaders to “restore common sense and basic safeguards for abortion pill distribution as a first step to protect our maternal and fetal patients.”

It should be noted that abortion drugs, as they aim to directly end an innocent human life, can never truly be safe.

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