Hawley: ‘Republican Party has not done a good job of living up to its pledges to our voters’ on judges

PETITION: President Trump, nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 22, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri called the impending fight over the latest Supreme Court vacancy a “turning point” for the country Tuesday on the first night of the Family Research Council’s (FRC’s) annual Values Voter Summit.

In an interview with FRC president Tony Perkins, Hawley said President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, could “shape the future of this court for decades to come.”

Hawley lamented that, in light of the left-wing decisions of Republican appointees such as John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch, the “Republican Party has not done a good job of living up to its pledges to our voters” on judges. For years, the standard practice of Republican politicians has been to nominate judges with ambiguous records on issues such as abortion so as not to alienate moderate senators.

“The left doesn’t do this,” he added. “The left is very good at” getting what they want out of Democrat-appointed judges.

“It’s time for the pledges to end and action to begin,” Hawley declared. Republicans have “taken our support for granted,” but “that time is over.”

The senator also said there was “plenty of time” between now and the November election to hold a “full slate of public hearings” on Trump’s nominee, who will be announced this coming weekend.

Hawley ruffled establishment feathers this summer when he declared that he will only vote to confirm a Supreme Court nominee if he or she has publicly declared that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.