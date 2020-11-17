HBO actress apologizes, pulls support of sex trafficking charity whose founder made ‘anti-abortion’ comments

November 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Actress Melissa McCarthy has apologized for supporting an anti-sex trafficking organization because of past “anti-abortion” and “anti-LGBTQ” comments made by the organization’s founder.

McCarthy, her husband director Ben Falcone, and HBO Max launched a “20 Days of Kindness” campaign on behalf of their new film, Superintelligence,in which they donate $20,000 daily to a different charity for 20 days.

One of those charities was Exodus Cry, which People magazine described as “an evangelical organization that has made anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ comments in the past.”

“We made a mistake and we backed a charity that upon proper vetting stands for everything that we do not,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram.

In a separate statement to The Wrap, HBO Max also apologized for supporting the charity. “We were made aware of the issues surrounding Exodus Cry and have removed then from the list of partners associated with the 20 Days of Kindness campaign.”

Vanity Fair quoted the organization’s founder, Benjamin Nolot, who tweeted in 2013, “Ending my week praying for God’s mercy over America as more and more light is being shed about the modern-day holocaust of abortion,” and “I oppose homosexual marriage on the premise that it is an unspeakable offense to God and His design for marriage between a man and a woman.”

Exodus Cry’s website states that they are a group “that exists to combat sex trafficking and all forms of commercial sexual exploitation both domestically and internationally.” While acknowledging that Nolot “has expressed his personal views that he believes in the protection of life in the womb,” the charity admits that they have “never taken any position on those issues,” and that they “partner with, and are inclusive of, organizations that are both for and against abortion.”

Nolot’s position on same-sex “marriage,” however, has “changed and evolved over the last ten years.”

“I love, respect and advocate for the right of all people to be free from all forms of oppression. Without question that includes the LGBTQ community.”

Exodus Cry is no longer listed as one of their partners. But “20 Days of Kindness” campaign’s website indicates it has donated to America’s largest abortion chain, Planned Parenthood, and radically pro-LGBT groups.

Those include Girls Who Code, which is “building the world’s largest pipeline of future female engineers” by “reaching girls around the world and are on track to close the gender gap in new entry-level tech jobs by 2027.” However, the group also “welcomes into our community and programs anyone who identifies as female regardless of assignment at birth. Our programs also welcome people who identify as non-binary or gender nonconforming and want to be in a female-identified environment.”

20 Days of Kindness also supports the Human Rights Campaign, one of America’s most well-funded and powerful homosexual lobby groups and the Trevor Project, which under the guise of preventing suicide lobbies for bills banning talk therapy that helps people overcome unwanted sexual attractions.

Planned Parenthood aborts over 300,000 children every year in the U.S.

Exodus Cry created the documentary Nefarious: Merchant of Souls. They also have started a campaign called Traffickinghub that seeks to “shut down Pornhub for aiding trafficking” and includes an online petition.

McCarthy, who was adamant about distancing herself from Exodus Cry on her Instagram post, complimented the other 19 charities for the “amazing things” that they were doing and said, “Let the kindness continue.”