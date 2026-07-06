HBO faces backlash for streaming ‘Hail Satan?’ documentary

LifeSite has launched a petition urging HBO to cancel its airing of ‘Hail Satan?,’ a documentary about The Satanic Temple.

(LifeSiteNews) — Home Box Office (HBO) Max started streaming the documentary “Hail Satan?” about The Satanic Temple (TST), on July 1, outraging Christians.

The documentary, which originally aired in 2019, follows the efforts of TST members in challenging what they allege to be the U.S. government’s favoritism toward Christianity. It features their campaign to display a demonic statue of Baphomet next to a Ten Commandments monument, as well as their campaigns for abortion “rights.”

The film received thick praise from secular movie critics featured on the leftist Rotten Tomatoes movie review site, who applauded it as “entertaining” and thought-provoking. One critic, Charles Koplinski, said that “the separation of church and state” is at the “heart” of the documentary.

While much of the publicity surrounding The Satanic Temple has focused on its high profile “black masses,” one of TST’s central campaigns is its promotion of “ritual abortions,” which mock Christ and the sacrament of Holy Communion.

In such rituals, described on the TST’s website, women are to recite after their abortion, “By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done.”

Sign a LifePetition urging HBO to cancel its airing of “Hail Satan?” here.

Return to Order, a campaign of the Catholic organization Tradition, Family, Property (TFP) has also launched a protest petition to HBO urging the platform to “remove the film Hail Satan? from your streaming service at once.”

“Satanism is inherently blasphemous, and it attacks morality and social norms. Above all, Satanism offends God, is inspired by Satan’s rebellion, and promotes a life of sin and vice,” states the petition.

“This is a serious threat to the moral fabric of our country, and it weakens the barriers of horror surrounding Satanism and evil,” the petition concludes.

TST claims to embrace Satan’s name as a “symbol of the Eternal Rebel in opposition to arbitrary authority” while not believing that God, the devil, or other supernatural concepts literally exist, though it promotes satanic rituals.

It is known for agitating for an array of leftist causes, including unsuccessful pro-abortion lawsuits and promotion of LGBT “pride.”

During the first Trump administration, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recognized TST as a “church,” granting it tax-exempt status and strengthening its claims for religious accommodation in public spaces.

To protest the satanic documentary streaming on HBO, in addition to signing the LifePetition, you can call 1-855-442-6629 to submit a complaint.

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