He spearheaded pro-life initiatives for Trump. Now, he’s monitoring Biden admin with the ‘HHS Accountability Project’

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC) today announced the appointment of Roger Severino as a Senior Fellow focused on health care policy, the administrative state, religious liberty, and civil rights. Mr. Severino will direct EPPC’s new “HHS Accountability Project,” which will monitor the Biden administration for actions that threaten quality healthcare and civil rights for all Americans, from conception to natural death. Mr. Severino will also work on a book exploring lessons learned from his groundbreaking work in the federal government on how conservatives can harness the power of the administrative state for conservative ends long sought by the American people.

Mr. Severino joins EPPC after nearly four years as Director of the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which followed previous positions at The Heritage Foundation, the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. Mr. Severino holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School, a master’s degree in public policy, with highest distinction, from Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Southern California, where he was a National Merit Scholar.

“No one has done more than Roger Severino over the past few years to protect good healthcare and authentic civil rights. His work during COVID ensuring that the elderly and people with disabilities were not placed at the back of the line, and that all patients had access to both physical and spiritual care, was heroic. The same is true of his work combatting Obama-era regulations that violated religious liberty. I couldn’t be happier to have him be my first hire as EPPC’s president,” said Ryan T. Anderson, who became EPPC president on February 1, 2021.

“As a government official, I advocated for timeless principles protecting the most vulnerable among us from discrimination, and will continue this work with gusto alongside top-notch colleagues at EPPC,” said Mr. Severino. “I spent nearly four years building government institutions to ensure that conscience, life, and religious freedom would never again be treated as second-class rights. I will not stay silent as the Biden Administration threatens to undo that legacy by indulging the secular Left’s worst impulses.”

— Article continues below Petition —