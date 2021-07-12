He tried to force beauticians to wax his genitals. Now, he’s suing a female beauty pageant

Stop Jonathan Yaniv from entering women's beauty pageants by donating at LifeFunder.com

July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has said it is defending Canada Galaxy Pageants, a beauty pageant for women and girls based in Toronto, for reasons of “safety and security” against serial complainant Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv.

Yaniv, a man, applied to be a contestant in the pageant in May 2019.

He was “tentatively accepted” in the “28 Years and Older” division, but then told by Canada Galaxy Pageants that their policy is to only accept as contestants females and “fully transitioned” transgender individuals whose male genitals have been cut off. Yaniv has not yet completed “sex reassignment surgery.”

All of the contestants, including girls as young as six, change their clothing and undress in common areas, according to the Justice Centre, with no males, including contestants’ fathers, allowed in that space to protect the privacy and comfort of the contestants.

In a case to be heard later this year, Yaniv is seeking $10,000 from Canada Galaxy Pageants for “injury to dignity and feelings,” alleging discrimination based on gender identity, gender expression, and sex under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“Biological women and girls must continue to have the freedom to associate with other biological women and girls in activities that serve their unique interests and needs as females,” Allison Kindle Pejovic, staff lawyer with the Justice Centre, said.

“For reasons of safety and security, it is imperative that biological women and girls, and fully transitioned transgender females, have spaces where they can associate free from the presence of individuals with male genitals. This is particularly so in situations where women and girls are exposed or vulnerable.”

Yaniv previously filed more than 16 human rights complaints against five British Columbia estheticians who refused to wax Yaniv’s genitals.

In October 2019, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal dismissed those complaints against the beauticians, who were also represented by the Justice Centre.

The Tribunal specifically found that Yaniv’s predominant motive in filing these waxing complaints “is not to prevent or remedy alleged discrimination, but to target small businesses for personal financial gain.”

The Justice Centre has requested the complaint against Canada Galaxy Pageants also be dismissed, with a hearing expected soon.

