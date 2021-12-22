Head of Anglican church says Jesus would support COVID shots: ‘It’s how we love our neighbor’

'To love one another — as Jesus said — get vaccinated, get boosted,' Justin Welby said. 'Loving our neighbor is what Jesus told us to do. It’s Christmas, do what he said.'

CANTERBURY, England (LifeSiteNews) — The leader of the Anglican Church has come out in full support of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 shots, opining that receiving the jab not only limits the “chances of getting ill, reduces my chances of infecting others,” but that it is a moral imperative.

Justin Welby, the Anglican archbishop of Canterbury, made the comments as part of a 30-minute interview with Julie Etchingham of ITV News.

Welby maintained a firm position of support for the experimental shots, telling Etchingham that taking the shot works as a protection against becoming ill with the novel coronavirus for the person receiving the jab, as well as others.

“It’s not about me and my rights to choose,” Welby added, excepting only those who cannot receive the jabs on health grounds. “Reducing my chances of getting ill reduces my chances of infecting others. It’s very simple.”

When asked whether taking the shots, which have yet to be proven effective against the spread of the virus, might be “a moral issue,” Welby answered: “I’m going to step out on thin ice here and say yes, I think it is. A lot of people won’t like that — but I think it is because it’s not about me and my rights.”

Pressed to say whether he judges the un-jabbed to be committing mortal sin, Welby said that he would not be “lured” into answering the question directly, fearing reprisal “for years to come.” Rather, he suggested that people ought to simply “go and get boosted — get vaccinated. It’s how we love our neighbor”

“To love one another — as Jesus said — get vaccinated, get boosted,” he continued. “Loving our neighbor is what Jesus told us to do. It’s Christmas, do what he said.”

After admitting to being “puzzled” by those who have refused to take the experimental jabs, Welby said that while he disagrees with them, such people are “not evil” and not necessarily engaging in “a conspiracy” or a “plot.”

Catholic Cardinal Vincent Nichols, archbishop of Westminster and president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of England and Wales, added his voice to the chorus of clerics supporting COVID shots in a December 17 statement.

“The call ‘Get vaccinated! Get boosted!’ is more and more pressing,” the prelate said. “I add my voice to many others … To the voice of Pope Francis who says to be vaccinated is ‘an act of love.’ To the voice of my favourite football manager, Jürgen Klopp, in London this weekend: ‘The whole vaccination process is a question of solidarity, loyalty and togetherness.’”

Echoing Klopp’s demand, Nichols said “There is only one answer: You do it.”

“Yes, please act quickly. Here is real protection, for yourself and for others.”

Vatican journalist Diane Montagna tweeted Wednesday that the Vatican had again thrown public support behind the jabs, repeating the Pope’s praise for those taking the shot as performing “an act of love.” Montagna noted that no mention was made of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s (CDF) 2020 determination that “vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation & that, therefore, it must be voluntary.”

Vatican today doubles down on #Covid-19 vaccines, calling vaccination “an act of love.” No word on vaccine mandates, despite its 2020 CDF statement: “Practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation & that, therefore, it must be voluntary.” pic.twitter.com/UaJGk7owHX — Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) December 22, 2021

Meanwhile, COVID shot trials have never produced evidence that the “vaccines” stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Share











