Head of Canada’s tax agency hints embattled Trudeau Foundation could face audit

A $200,000 donation alleged to be connected to Communist China led to the foundation's entire board resigning and raised suspicions.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The head of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) last week admitted that the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation, whose entire board resigned last month after a report surfaced detailing how it received a $200,000 donation alleged to be connected to Communist China, could be facing a tax audit after MPs demanded one be done.

As per Blacklock’s Reporter, CRA commissioner Bob Hamilton told the House of Commons public accounts committee last Thursday that the tax agency might soon “take a look” at the Foundation’s books.

“If we see turmoil, if we have some suspicions that maybe things aren’t working as well, we might not necessarily go in depending on what we think but it could be something we factor in,” he said while testifying to MPs.

Asked by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley what would “trigger an audit,” Hamilton responded, “I’m just not going to comment on that.”

“But the basic point you’re raising, if we hear some things that we think have the potential –,” he added, but was then cut off by McCauley, who interjected, saying, “What you’ve heard, would it have the potential?”

“The potential for us to take a look? Could be,” Hamilton responded.

Last week, LifeSiteNews reported on how the former head of the Foundation Morris Rosenberg admitted he never questioned the fact that a Canadian charity tax receipt for $140,000 was sent by the Foundation to an address in China linked to a TV production company with a Canadian address.

The Foundation came under fire recently after a scandal broke detailing how the non-profit group received a $200,000 donation alleged to be connected to the Communist Chinese Party (CCP).

It also appears the Foundation ignored warnings from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) regarding accepting certain cash donations.

Last month, after the CCP-linked donation scandal broke, the foundation said it would return the money.

On April 10, the Trudeau Foundation’s entire board of directors, including the president and CEO, resigned after the report surfaced.

During testimony, Hamilton admitted that if the CRA gets information and a lead “we act on it.”

“We don’t need Parliament or anybody to come in and tell us. If we get information that we think something seems to be going wrong, we pursue it,” he observed.

MPs were not satisfied with his response, however, with NDP MP Blake Desjarlais asking Hamilton, “What if an organization’s entire board resigned?”

Hamilton replied, “Without getting into very specific cases –,” to which Desjarlais chimed in “I’m just speaking generally.”

“Generally?” noted Hamilton, to which Desjarlais said, “An entire foundation’s board resigned. Would that be a red flag to you?”

To this question, Hamilton replied, “Yes. If we see turmoil … ”

Desjarlais noted how it is “very unusual” that the entire Foundation’s board resigned.

“Organizations don’t often see an entire resignation of their board unless something strange is taking place. Would you agree with that?” he asked.

Hamilton replied, “I am probably not going to comment on that.”

In early May, Alexandre “Sacha” Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brother, denied that the donation was a type of foreign interference.

Alexandre Trudeau was testifying before the ethics committee over his involvement in the Trudeau Foundation and its connection with the Chinese Communist Party.

Records show that Sacha was a senior director when the Foundation altered documents regarding 2016 Chinese donations. He claimed the Foundation did “nothing wrong.”

The Foundation was granted by Parliament in 2002 a $125 million endowment, with annual interest from the grant being its main source of revenue.

Recent reports have surfaced showing Canada’s national security revealed that the Communist Chinese government was allegedly funding Canadian political candidates in the 2019 and 2021 federal election.

The potential interference by foreign agents has many Canadians concerned, especially considering Trudeau’s past praise for China’s “basic dictatorship” and his labeling of the dictatorial nation as his favorite country other than his own.

In recent weeks, the depths of CCP meddling in Canadian politics have reached a breaking point.

Last week, the communist government of China expelled a Canadian diplomat in a direct retaliatory measure after Canada ejected a Chinese consul who was implicated in a spying scandal involving Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Michael Chong and his family.

