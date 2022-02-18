Head of Freedom Convoy arrested after turning himself in to police: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’

'I have nothing to hide. ... All we did was stand up for everyone's freedoms, even the police, even the government, even their children, that’s all we wanted to do,' said Daniel Bulford, a former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Corporal Daniel Bulford, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) sniper who is now head of security for the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, was arrested by police after turning himself in.

“I’m here to turn myself in,” Bulford can be heard saying in a Twitter video posted by Rebel News photographer @Yanky_Pollak.

People can then be heard saying to Bulford, “We love you brother,” with others saying to police, “Was that violent?”

In the video, an unidentified voice can be heard saying, “They were looking for him, so he went to turn himself in.”

In another video posted to Instagram by truckingforfreedom, Bulford confirmed that he heard on the news that police were looking to arrest him and so he decided to turn himself in.

“I’d rather just be done with it,” Bulford said.

“I’m ready, I have nothing to hide, I’ve done nothing wrong. Chris and Tamara did nothing wrong. All we did was stand up for everyone’s freedoms, even the police, even the government, even their children, that’s all we wanted to do.”

Bulford first tried to turn himself in to police wearing military-type clothing. However, they ignored him.

Last night, two of the main convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were arrested by Ottawa Police.

Bulford had been an elite member of the special police unit tasked with protecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He recently volunteered to act as head of security for the Freedom Convoy group.

Police in Ottawa today moved in military style, under the direct orders of Trudeau through the Emergencies Act, to tow away vehicles as well as arrest many people from the trucker Freedom Convoy who have been in the city core for nearly three weeks protesting COVID mandates.

The police also warned the press they are not allowed in the area.

Trudeau took the unprecedented step of enacting the Emergencies Act on Monday, which he claimed was needed to deal with the truckers from the Freedom Convoy.

Trudeau’s new powers allow the government to freeze anyone’s bank accounts associated with the convoy without a court order.

Despite the new threats from Trudeau, organizers for the Freedom Convoy said Tuesday that they would “hold the line.”

Bulford on Monday warned Monday that the group had credible evidence that stolen guns may be planted near the protesters to “discredit” the group. Most of the guns have since been recovered.

Canada’s parliament has been debating Trudeau’s enactment of the Emergencies Act since midweek, with a vote expected on Monday, February 21. Today, the debate was canceled due to Ottawa Police saying they were going to clear out protesters.

If either chamber votes against it, the Act could cease to be in effect, which means essentially a vote of no confidence against the Trudeau government.

Currently, both the Conservative Party of Canada and the Bloc Québécois Party oppose Trudeau’s Emergencies Act declaration.

A total of seven Canadian provinces oppose the Emergencies Act declaration made by Trudeau.

