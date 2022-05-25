President of Chinese corporation promotes tracking of spending habits at World Economic Forum meeting

‘This guy who runs a dodgy company is developing [technology] to track… essentially, your social credit score,’ said Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — During the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Annual Summit in Davos, Switzerland this week, the president of China-based international e-commerce corporation Alibaba Group talked up new technology to track individuals’ carbon footprints by keeping tabs on their purchasing, eating, and traveling habits.

“We’re developing through technology an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint,” Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans told the WEF on Tuesday.

Calling the technology “an individual carbon footprint tracker,” Evans explained that it would track where and how individuals travel, what they eat, and what they buy.

“We don’t have it operational yet but this is something that we’re working on,” he added.

The Alibaba president’s announcement has raised the hackles of conservatives, with some pointing out that the proposed technology aligns with fears about a burgeoning China-style “social credit system,” which would track and score compliance with a range of social and environmental metrics using a digital platform.

Daily Wire commentator and author Michael Knowles blasted the new technology in a Wednesday podcast episode, saying it “doesn’t sound good to me that this guy who runs a dodgy company is developing a tracker to track … essentially, your social credit score.”

Joking the technology would “determine what degree of secular sin you have committed because you ate a bag of potato chips on a train platform, and figure out how many lashings you deserve because of your sins against Mother Gaia and the environment,” Knowles pointed out the “irony” that many of the global leaders participating in the WEF event “produce more waste, produce more air pollution, send more carbon into the atmosphere, than anyone else on earth.”

While Evans described the technology as being voluntary and in the hands of individual users, the announcement follows on the heels of the rollout of digital COVID-19 vaccine passports, which have been made mandatory for participation in society in many states and countries since last year.

Some analysts have pointed out that the same systems used for COVID-19 contact tracing and vaccine verification could also be utilized in a much farther-reaching Chinese-style social credit system.

Under the Chinese system, which is still somewhat fragmented and ostensibly voluntary, databases containing personal information ranging from medical records to shopping history are managed centrally by China’s economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the court system, and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).

“Citizens are rewarded or punished, based on these scores. Those with a high score are able to participate ‘freely’ in society – but they are not really free,” explained China expert StopVaxPassports.org co-founder Reggie Littlejohn in an August 2021 webinar.

“Those with a low score cannot travel, borrow money, may be fired from their jobs, and may be unable to get their children into school,” she said.

Meanwhile, Evans’ announcement regarding the projected launch of a carbon footprint tracker came just a day after WEF founder and chairman Klaus Schwab told the nearly 2,500 global business and political leaders in attendance that “the future is built by us, by a powerful community such as you here in this room.”

The WEF summit’s theme this year is: “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.”

Sessions held during the week focus on “global cooperation; economic rebalancing; society, equity and global health; nature, food and climate; industry transformation; and innovation, governance and cybersecurity,” according to the WEF website.

The annual meeting is slated to conclude Thursday.

