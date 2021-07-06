Head of Joint Chiefs called out for naming Trump supporters as ‘enemies’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

July 6, 2021 (WND News Center) – The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Biden is being called out for describing supporters of President Trump as “enemies” of the state.

The charges comes from John Lucas, a lawyer in Tennessee who several times has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court.

He writes at the Federalist that the wild claim from Gen. Mark Milley, who recently was called upon by President Trump to resign, came in his recent comments about the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol.

First, Lucas points out that the military takes an oath to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

“Military officers take that oath very seriously. It is not something that Milley or any other officer parrots and then forgets,” Lucas, an Army Ranger, said.

But Milley validated the use of military personnel and lethal military force against political opponents of the leftist administration now running the nation, Lucas said.

It was because Milley claimed “thousands” of people attacked the Capitol as insurrectionists who were trying to “overturn the Constitution of the United States.”

“So, what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that?” Milley charged.

“If they want to ‘overturn’ the Constitution, they are the ‘domestic enemies’ against whom Milley and the rest of the military are obligated by their oaths to defend,” Lucas said.

But he pointed out, “Milley’s testimony alleging there were ‘thousands’ of such people assaulting the capitol building can only be true if, in addition to the several hundred unarmed people who actually entered the capitol building, he counts the thousands of Donald Trump supporters and conservatives who attended the president’s rally and then marched to the vicinity of the capitol.”

He warned, “By giving his carefully planned testimony claiming these demonstrators were trying to ‘overturn the Constitution,’ Milley was labeling them as domestic enemies against whom his oath of office justified the employment of military force.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

