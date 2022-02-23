Head of Polish bishops urges German counterpart not to ‘yield to the pressures of the world’

The president of he Polish Bishops' Conference warned against the temptation of seeking 'the fullness of the Truth outside of the Gospel,' and of succumbing to an 'inferiority complex.'

POZNAN, Poland (LifeSiteNews) —The president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference on Tuesday published a letter to his counterpart in Germany, urging him to change course regarding the Synodal Path and to resist the temptations to succumb to popular but un-Christian standards of morality.

“The Catholic Church in Germany is important on the map of Europe, and I am aware that it will either radiate its faith or its unbelief onto the entire continent. Therefore, I look with unease at the actions of the German ‘synodal path’ so far. Observing its fruits, one can get the impression that the Gospel is not always the basis for reflection,” wrote Stanisław Gądecki of Poznan to Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg.

Gądecki invoked Poland and Germany’s “communion of faith,” in which they are “united by more than a thousand years of common history,” and addressed Bätzing “in a spirit of Christian charity” and “fraternal care.” He urged the German bishops to resist various temptations he sees manifested “especially in the context of the ‘synodal path.’”

The German Synodal Path, a series of “synodal” meetings begun at the end of 2019, is a process by which the German bishops seek to change Church teaching on issues such as female priesthood, homosexual relationships, and priestly celibacy. It has been firmly condemned by German Catholic laypeople, as well as by Church prelates.

The first temptation Gądecki warned against is that of believing in the “infallibility of social science,” and comparing Jesus’ teaching “with the current developments in psychology and the social sciences.”

“If something in the Gospel does not agree with” the current prevailing view, “the disciples, wanting to save the Master from being compromised in the eyes of his contemporaries, try to ‘update’ the Gospel,” wrote Gądecki.

He noted that not only have “scientific errors” been made historically with “dramatic consequences,” but “ideological fallacies” occur alongside them, such as those currently underlying “change[s] in attitudes toward sexuality.” As an example of such errors and fallacies, he cited Judith Reisman’s work on the fraudulent but massively influential studies on sexuality by Alfred Kinsey.

Gądecki then mentioned the temptation of “living with an inferiority complex” induced by the “pressure of public opinion,” which he believes many Catholics in both Germany and Poland suffer from during a time when “faith is often rejected, derided, marginalized and ridiculed.”

“Faithful to the Church’s teaching, we should not yield to the pressures of the world or to the patterns of the dominant culture … Let us avoid the repetition of worn-out slogans, and standard demands such as the abolition of celibacy, the priesthood of women, communion for the divorced, and the blessing of same-sex unions,” wrote Gądecki.

He also framed the German synodal “demand to abolish the obligation of priestly celibacy,” included in the text “Commitment to Celibacy in Priestly Ministry,” as capitulating to a “corporate” solution to the problem of decreasing vocations in Germany.

This would be an ineffective solution, argues Gądecki, since “the causes” of the vocations crisis “lie elsewhere.” On the contrary, “the faithful deserve priests who put themselves fully at Christ’s disposal,” he wrote.

Moreover, Gądecki pointed out that the ordination of women, being called for in the text “Women in ministries and offices in the Church,” is theologically untenable.

“St. John Paul II definitively settled this matter,” he wrote, citing the pope’s Apostolic Letter Ordinatio Sacerdotalis: “In order that all doubt may be removed regarding a matter of great importance … I declare that the Church has no authority whatsoever to confer priestly ordination on women and that this judgment is to be definitively held by all the Church’s faithful.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Urge U.S. bishops to stop transgender infiltration of Catholic seminaries Show Petition Text 8298 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Catholic seminaries in the United States are now scrutinizing applications for the formation of new classes for this coming Autumn. One of the requirements - which comes to us from the Lord's decision to select only men as His apostles - is that all candidates for the priesthood must be male, biologically, from birth. But, tragically, some gender-confused women, masquerading as men, have actually been unknowingly admitted to seminaries. Therefore, urgent steps must be taken by all U.S. bishops to ensure that this never happens in their seminaries. Please SIGN this petition which calls on all U.S. bishops to take steps to ensure that all candidates for the priesthood are male - biologically, from birth.* With the steep rise of gender dysphoria (being confused about one's sex) and so-called "transitioning" (where one attempts to change one's sex by the use of opposite-sex hormones and through surgery), Catholic seminaries have seen a corresponding rise in applications from gender-confused individuals. And, some of those applicants have even been accepted -- only to be expelled when the truth eventually came out. In a recent memo, Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki, head of the USCCB's Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance, stated that the Conference was “made aware of instances where it had been discovered that a woman living under a transgender identity had been unknowingly admitted to [a] seminary or to a house of formation of an institute of consecrated life.” Archbishop Listecki's memo suggest that DNA tests and medical exams should be instituted to stop any further incidents. This petition asks that these steps be made mandatory for all applicants to the priesthood or religious life. Making such requirements mandatory for all would obviate claims of singling out individuals for special treatment. Additionally, this petition also asks for a fundamental change in Catholic baptism certificates, most of which do not currently indicate sex at birth. Changing the baptism certificate to reflect sex at birth would help future seminary staff in making crucial decisions about who they admit to their ranks. Thank you for SIGNING this urgent petition directed to all U.S. Catholic bishops. After you have signed, please consider SHARING with your likeminded friends, family and fellow parishioners. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'USCCB memo reveals women identifying as ‘trans men’ infiltrated seminaries' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/warnings-about-transexuals-entering-seminaries/ *This petition does not address the issue of individuals who, while born with male DNA, may exhibit female sexual characteristics (e.g., genitalia, features). The Church already acknowledges that such individuals cannot present themselves as candidates for the priesthood because of the aforementioned issues which are impediments for those individuals to fully embrace the masculine character required for the priesthood. This petition also does not address the issue of biological men who say they are women. Such individuals are also automatically excluded as being candidates for the priesthood for the same reason above (as well as the obvious psychological issues present). **Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Gądecki also firmly condemned the working document, “Living in Successful Relationships,” which he noted “endorses the erroneous and scandalous practice of blessing same-sex relationships and attempts to change Church teaching on the sin of homosexual acts.”

Gądecki continued, “The Catechism clearly distinguishes between homosexual inclinations and same-sex acts. It teaches respect for every human being regardless of his or her inclination, but unequivocally condemns same-sex acts as acts against nature (cf. Rom 1:24-27; 1 Cor 6:9-10).”

“The impermissibility of blessing same-sex couples was reiterated by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith” he added, referring to the CDF’s Feb. 22, 2021, Responsum to a dubium regarding the blessing of the unions of persons of the same sex.

It is now, “when the Church is … under pressure to depart from Jesus’ teachings” that “the authority of the pope and bishops is most needed,” wrote Gądecki. “It is necessary to forcefully proclaim: ‘But there is no other Gospel: there are only some people who sow confusion among you and who would like to twist the Gospel of Christ’ (Gal 1:7).”

Share











