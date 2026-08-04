Head of Spanish bishops on migrant crisis: ‘Demography is a weapon’

Archbishop Luis Argüello said people are being ‘exploited for the sake of profit and power,’ and migration is ‘part of this strategy.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) criticized the influx of illegal immigrants from Morocco into Spanish territory on the African coast.

“Biopolitics is key to current global power. Life is toyed with, and people — their dreams, hunger, sexuality, and data — are exploited for the sake of profit and power,” Archbishop Luis Argüello wrote Sunday on X.

“Migration is part of this strategy. The invasion of Ceuta is a test. Demography is a weapon,” the prelate added.

Thousands of Moroccans have overrun the small Spanish territory of Ceuta since July 31. According to AP News, the migrants were spurred on by online reports that Spain’s border with Morocco was opening up. TikTok videos showed Moroccans where to swim and tracked coast guard patrols.

Some estimate that 60,000 people poured into Ceuta. It is now believed that most of those who crossed illegally have returned to Morocco, while about 3,000 to 5,000 migrants remain in the Spanish enclave, adjacent to the Strait of Gibraltar.

Regional government President Juan Jesús Vivas said local migrant reception centers were being overwhelmed, with “hundreds” sleeping on the streets, urging the national government to declare a national emergency and send forces to help “guarantee the inviolability of the frontier and citizen safety.”

The Daily Mail reported that the situation progressed to unrest in the streets, with locals moving to protest and push back the trespassers, who have reportedly been breaking in to stores.

WATCH: Bp. Schneider calling out ‘Islamization of Europe’ goes viral amid Spain migrant crisis

🚨#BREAKING: The Moroccan Muslims who have invaded the small Spanish city of Ceuta are now BREAKING INTO STORES by the HUNDREDS. Police are completely overwhelmed. Migrants can be seen running from one store to the next, grabbing items and running. WHERE IS THE MILITARY?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NjqQAI4zgD — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 31, 2026

A Spanish court recently “invalidated” “hot returns,” that is, immediate expulsions of illegal migrants, according to Catholic World Report.

The Spanish interior ministry said it was “coordinating to respond with speed and efficacy to the situation in Ceuta” but could not declare a state of emergency as migration flows are not legally considered a qualifying national security risk.

However, Spain confirmed Friday that it was sending troops to “reinforce the Civil Guard in the exercise of its powers and any others that may be necessary to maintain security in the city of Ceuta,” the interior ministry said, and would be working with the Moroccan government to return the migrants “as soon as possible.”

Even Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, called for quick action, declaring, “We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules. Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift, as our rules allow.”

Observers noted the spectacle serves as a warning for what all Western nations can expect to experience if they succumb to open-border policies.

“This is what the DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) /socialist platform looks like in practice — in another country,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said. “No borders. No immigration enforcement. Complete freedom of movement without any resistance from the government.”

Last week, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) co-chair Megan Romer went viral for a Fox News interview in which she acknowledged the DSA favors a long-term plan to abolish national borders, abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and give amnesty to all illegal immigrants currently in the United States, among other far-left agenda items.

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