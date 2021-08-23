Nevada mandates COVID shot for all public higher education students before FDA approves Pfizer jab

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

CARSON CITY, Nevada (LifeSiteNews) – The Nevada State Board of Health (NSBH) voted “unanimously” to mandate COVID-19 injections for all students at public colleges and universities by November 1 while allowing exemptions for “religious belief or medical condition” and demanding students show proof of the injection.

In an emergency meeting, the NSBH voted Friday, August 20, to mandate the COVID-19 injections for those enrolling in courses at a “university, community college, or state college.”

The emergency regulation added the COVID-19 injection mandate to the already existing vaccine mandates for “tetanus, diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, and any other disease specified by the State Board of Health.”

Updated sections in the regulation now order all students seeking to attend an institution of higher education, to “submit[s] to the institution proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series.” That proof of injection will be held by the educational institution.

Furthermore, the regulation adds that any additional legal vaccination requirements imposed after the student has been accepted and enrolled in the institution must be adhered to and the student must submit evidence that he has “met the new requirements of immunity.”

Should an institution have a “case” of a “communicable disease against which immunity is required for admission to the university,” any student who has not submitted proof of “immunity” or vaccination will be required either to take the injection or be “excluded from the institution.”

Such an exclusion would be in place until the relevant “health authority” permitted the student to return.

The decision did leave room for students to register both medical and religious exemption requests to the vaccine mandate, requiring students to either submit a statement “indicating his religious belief prohibits immunizations” or submit “a statement of that fact written by a licensed physician” for the medical exemption.

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) welcomed the decision, with Board of Regents chair Cathy McAdoo and NSHE chancellor Melody Rose stating, “We will faithfully move forward with implementing the new guidelines approved at today’s meeting within the suggested time frame.”

All NSHE students are already subject to mask mandates inside NSHE buildings, and those not vaccinated are subject to mask mandates outside on NSHE campuses. Those employees of the NSHE who are not vaccinated are subject to weekly COVID-19 testing also.

Indeed, the NSHE has been urging people to take the COVID-19 injections but accepted that it did not have the power to mandate the injections for its more than 100,000 students.

With the new mandate now in place, the NSHE stated that the current mask mandates would not be changing as yet, with McAdoo and Rose declaring, “The health and well being of Nevada’s public higher education community and the safe return to in person learning for NSHE’s students, faculty, and staff continues to be our highest priority.”

FDA approval of Pfizer’s injection

The mandate came days before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 gene therapy injection on August 22, the first such injection to be approved. Acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. called the decision a “milestone” in the “battle” against COVID-19.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” she continued. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

The injection has been administered to Americans since December 11, 2020 under emergency use authorization (EUA), and the injection is still being assessed in a number of clinical trials. One such trial, determining the efficacy of two doses of the Pfizer injection against COVID-19-associated hospitalization, only began May 15 and is not expected to finish until July 2023.

Another clinical trial, dealing with the safety and efficacy of the mRNA injection in “healthy individuals,” began in April 2020, and is predicted to finish in 2023.

Meanwhile, official data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) records a total of 595,622 total adverse events, including 13,068 deaths after the COVID-19 injections between December 14, 2020 and August 13, 2021.

The Defender noted that there were 3,586 reports of blood clotting attributed to Pfizer, 1,335 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis attributed to Pfizer, and 56,237 cases of anaphylaxis after the Pfizer injection.

However, Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, claimed that the FDA approval for Pfizer’s injection came after “an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine.”

“We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s [the Pfizer injection’s new marketing name] safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities,” stated Marks.

