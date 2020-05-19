Health Canada approves human trial testing of coronavirus vaccine derived from aborted fetal cell line

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

OTTAWA, May 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian vaccine watchdog group says Canada’s approval of a human clinical trial of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine made from aborted fetal cell lines should “be a concern” for everyone and that rushing a vaccine to market could do more harm than good.

Pro-abortion Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that Health Canada approved the coronavirus vaccine Ad5-nCoV to be used in human clinical trials.

Ted Kuntz, president of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC), a not-for-profit society founded by families who have suffered from vaccine reactions or injuries, told LifeSiteNews that Canadians should be concerned about the safety of the coronavirus trial vaccine.

“The decision by Health Canada to approve human trial testing for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine should concern us all,” Kuntz said to LifeSiteNews.

“Bypassing standard and prudent safety protocols and rushing a vaccine to market not only increases the risk of producing a product that will cause more harm than good, it has the very real potential to severely undermine trust in our health professionals, our health agencies, and in the entire vaccine paradigm.”

The vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV uses the HEK293 cell line that LifeSiteNews reported last week is made from aborted fetal cells. The HEK293 cell line was developed and is owned by Canada’s National Research Council (NRC).

On May 12, the NRC announced a collaboration with the Chinese firm CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) to test and develop Ad5-nCoV in Canada. The trial vaccine Ad5-nCoV was co-developed by the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology and CanSinoBIO and has already been used in initial human trials since mid-March in China.

The clinical trials for Ad5-nCoV will be taking place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University, which is in Halifax. A total of 600 people will be needed for the trial, according to a CBC report, that will be done in phases.

Dr. Scott Halperin, the director of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University, said to CTV that because of the scale of the coronavirus, his team will not wait for full results from one stage to the next, but rather conduct the tests "in a more accelerated fashion, without sacrificing any safety.”

Speaking of the coronavirus trial vaccine approval on Saturday, Trudeau said if the “vaccine trials” are successful, the hope is that “we can produce and distribute it here at home.”

"Research and development take time and must be done right. But this is encouraging news," Trudeau said at his Saturday press conference.

Kuntz told LifeSiteNews in April that any type of forced vaccination is “morally repugnant” and unconstitutional in reaction to Trudeau, saying he needed time to “reflect” about the possibility of making a coronavirus vaccine mandatory in Canada.

Alan Moy, M.D., founder and scientific director of the John Paul II Medical Research Institute and CEO of Cellular Engineering Technologies, confirmed for LifeSiteNews last week that Ad5-nCoV was indeed developed from an aborted fetal cell line.

“Since it’s using an adenovirus replication-defective vector, it is using HEK293. HEK293 is an aborted fetal cell line,” Dr. Moy said to LifeSiteNews.

Moy also told LifeSiteNews that the Ad5-nCoV vaccine being promoted by the Canadian government in collaboration with China may not prove to be very effective because there is a “high incidence of immunity against Ad5.”

The Health Canada approval was the last hurdle needed to get Ad5-nCoV ready for use in human clinical trials. Ad5-nCoV is the world's first phase 2 coronavirus vaccine, which is approved to “safely” be used in human tests.

Halperin said in the CBC report that Phase 1 testing will be on 100 candidates in the age range of 18 to 55, with Phase 2 expanding to 500 participants in the age range of 18 to 85.

Phase 3 would be the stage to see "if the vaccine works," said Halperin in the CBC report, and could come “as early as” late summer or the fall.

Halperin said in the CBC report that Health Canada could potentially approve an “emergency release” of a potential coronavirus vaccine even before Phase 3 is complete. The CBC report said that Halperin noted there are “some talks” that are now taking place on how this could be accomplished.

The NRC said in its press release that it hopes its collaboration with CanSinoBIO will help it “to advance a scale-up production process for the vaccine candidate, using its proprietary HEK293 cell line.”

Canada’s collaboration with China to test Ad5-nCoV comes despite evidence that China is ground zero for the coronavirus. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is China’s only level four biosafety lab. There has been speculation that the coronavirus somehow escaped from its doors.

In April, it was reported that Trudeau gave close to $1 million of taxpayer money to help fund “research” for new COVID-19 “screening and diagnosis” tools at the Chinese lab where the virus is suspected to have originated.

In the past, Trudeau has openly spoken about his admiration for China. He famously praised China’s “basic dictatorship” while speaking at a Liberal Party fundraising event in 2013 after a reporter asked him which country besides Canada he most admires.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, who has been called out for her response to the coronavirus epidemic, has direct ties to the World Health Organization (WHO). She is one of seven people who sit on the Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee (IOAC) for the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Despite this fact, the Trudeau government has persisted in backing the WHO, regardless of evidence that it is heavily influenced by the Chinese regime.