Health Canada claims cancer-linked DNA sequence found in Pfizer COVID jab is ‘inactive’

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Health Canada now says, despite evidence to the contrary, the presence of cancer-linked Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40) DNA in the Pfizer COVID shot is “inactive” with “no functional role” and that the injections are not a form of gene therapy.

On October 27, 2023, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Colin Carrie of Oshawa, Ontario, sent a series of questions to the nation’s health agency in response to a media report that the regulator was aware that SV40 was present in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID jab. SV40 is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines.

The original media report about SV40 came from The Epoch Times, which LifeSiteNews later reported on. It was revealed that the vaccine maker did not originally disclose to Health Canada that SV40 was present in the jabs.

In a December 17 Inquiry of Ministry, Health Canada said the SV40 “promotor,” as it is known, was a residual DNA fragment in the Pfizer COVID shot, which is “is inactive, has no functional role, and was measured to be consistently below the limit required by Health Canada and other international regulators.”

The agency claims that the COVID shots are safe, and in a message sent to The Epoch Times, said it was anticipating finding “biologically functional DNA sequences within a plasmid (such as an SV40 enhancer) at the time of submission,” as Pfizer was only able to “do so after scientists Kevin McKernan and Dr. Phillip J. Buckhaults revealed its presence in early 2023.”

McKernan, a microbiologist and former researcher and team leader for the MIT Human Genome project, and Buckhaults, a professor of cancer genomics and director of the Cancer Genetics Lab at the University of South Carolina, raised in a public manner earlier this year how SV40 was present in the jabs.

According to McKernan in correspondence to The Epoch Times, Pfizer did not let it be known of SV40 being in the COVID shots given its cancer link when it was used in polio vaccines decades ago.

After Health Canada had confirmed the presence of SV40 in the jabs, both the European Medical Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also admitted SV40 was in the Pfizer shots.

Of note is an ongoing debate among scientists regarding the findings of SV40 in COVID shots, with some reporting SV40 poses a cancer risk and was hidden on purpose while others say it is nothing to worry about.

Dr. Joseph Mercola in an opinion piece posted to LifeSiteNews in June 2023 mentioned a discussion about COVID jab contamination among Dr. Steven E. Greer, McKernan and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.

According to McKernan’s team, SV40 DNA contamination was found in both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots, with the findings posted on OSF Preprints in early April 2023.

According to Dr. Janci Lindsay, director of toxicology and molecular biology for Toxicology Support Services, Pfizer did not disclose the presence of SV40 “promoters” to Health Canada, the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.

She said the drug company “hid them.”

“So, it’s not just the fact that they’re there, it’s the fact that they were purposefully hidden from the regulators,” she noted.

Lindsay explained that the full SV40 virus is not present in the COVID shots, but a nuclear localization sequence is.

She said that SV40 promoters were integrated into the “human genome – in a process known as insertional mutagenesis – that would then result in gene mutations that could cause cancers.”

Lindsay also said SV40 will “sit down anywhere” as it is a strong promoter.

Health Canada says Pfizer, Moderna mRNA shots not ‘gene therapies’ despite some scientists disagreeing

Carrie’s Inquiry of Ministry also inquired to Health Canada if the agency had looked at labeling Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots as “gene therapies.”

In response, Health Canada said that it did not consider this to be true, as the COVID jabs it said do not alter genes as “Gene therapy involves the use of genes as medicine to treat genetic disease where the faulty gene is fixed, replaced, or supplemented with a healthy gene so that it can function normally.

According to Health Canada, the “mRNA from the vaccines does not enter the cell nucleus or interact with the DNA at all, so it does not constitute gene therapy.”

However, it should be noted that the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) classified mRNA shots as a form of gene therapy. It says the shots “introduces new genetic material into cells for a short period of time to induce antibodies.”

The ASGCT said the initial approval of the COVID shots in December 2020 was a “significant milestone for the field of gene and cell therapy.”

Also, a study published in December 2023 by the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences found while looking at the genomes in the blood cells of humans injected with the mRNA COVID jab that DNA had been altered with the genetic code of the shots.

Health Canada did admit in response to Carrie’s inquiry that there is “residual plasmid DNA” in the COVID shots, but it claims the amounts are within the limits set out by the World Health Organization.

What is SV40 and why was it in the shots?

SV40 in vaccines has been linked to the spread of turbo cancers in those who have been exposed to the virus via contaminated injections. According to a 2002 study published in the Lancet, there is evidence that links the older polio vaccines, which were filed with SV40 contaminants, to certain forms of cancer.

Polio vaccines from the late 1950s to the early 1960s were all contaminated with SV40, after it was discovered that the virus was present in the monkey kidney cells, which vaccine makers used to grow the shots.

The authors of the 2002 study claim that the SV40-contaminated polio vaccine may have caused up to half of the 55,000 cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosed each year.

SV40, or the simian (monkey) virus as it is also known, according to Dr. Maurice Hilleman, who is a late vaccine developer, was put in the polio vaccine and then put into wide circulation by Merck inadvertently.

It has never been clear, as noted by Mercola, whether SV40 has been completely removed from polio vaccines since, but it is known that contaminated jabs were in circulation in Italy as late as 1999.

The Lancet book review titled “The Virus and the Vaccine: The True Story of a Cancer-Causing Money Virus, Contaminated Polio Vaccine and the Millions of Americans Exposed” goes over SV40’s link to cancer in detail.

An expert from the book reads, “By 1960, scientists and vaccine manufacturers knew that monkey kidneys were sewers of simian viruses. Such contamination often spoiled cultures, including those of an NIH researcher named Bernice Eddy, who worked on vaccine safety … Her discovery … threatened one of the USA’s most important public-health programs.”

“Eddy tried to get word out to colleagues but was muzzled and stripped of her vaccine regulatory duties and her laboratory … [Two] Merck researchers, Ben Sweet and Maurice Hilleman, soon identified the rhesus virus later named SV40 – the carcinogenic agent that had eluded Eddy,” the book reads.

By 1963, U.S. health authorities switched to African green monkeys, which do not naturally carry SV40 to make polio shots.

Adverse effects from COVID shots on the rise in Canada without vax compensation payouts rising

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have resulted in many more Canadians filing for financial compensation over alleged injuries from the jabs, via Canada’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

Thus far, VISP has already paid $11,236,314 to those injured by COVID injections from only 138 claims approved for payout of a total of 2,233 claims made. Some 1,825 claims have thus far been outright rejected.

Despite the health risks associated with the COVID shots, governments across Canada all enacted strict rules, including workplace jab mandates.

As a result, many Canadians who chose not to get the shots lost their job. However, many of them are fighting back.

Late last year, LifeSiteNews reported on how over 700 vaccine-free Canadians negatively affected by federal COVID jab dictates have banded together to file a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

