Health Canada has no clinical data on its ‘thorough’ review approving Pfizer’s latest COVID shot

'Only non-clinical data was supplied to Health Canada to support the market authorization of the herein product,' the government agency said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – An information request from a federal MP asking Health Canada if it has any clinical data showing whether Pfizer-BioNTech’s latest COVID jab is effective and safe after its recent approval of the shot has revealed the agency has no such data on file.

The Ministry of Inquiry request was made by NDP MP Don Davies on October 25 and was replied to on December 11 by the Ministry of Health and its minister, Mark Holland.

Health Canada had claimed that it conducted a “thorough” review before it authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 as well as Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5 injections.

However, according to the information in the inquiry of the ministry, Health Canada is still waiting on information from Pfizer regarding clinical data.

“Pfizer-BioNTech is conducting a similar clinical trial with COMIRNATY Omicron XBB.1.5 vaccine, the results of this study will be submitted to Health Canada in response to Terms and Conditions issued as part of the approval of this vaccine,” the health regulator said.

The regulator added that the “Immunogenicity and safety data will be provided as part of the terms and conditions of the authorization.”

Health Canada’s regulatory decision summary regarding the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID shot reads, “Only non-clinical data was supplied to Health Canada to support the market authorization of the herein product.”

The agency said in a statement at the time regarding the approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID jab, “After a thorough and independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements.”

The agency gave no safety or effectiveness data to prove it the claim, however.

Of note is that Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID jab only is said to target an COVID variant, XBB.1.5, which is all but gone in Canada. As of now, the dominant strain is EG.5.

Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot in September, and later the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID jab, despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster have myocardial damage.

However, the agency did get back information from Moderna regarding its jab.

Health Canada claims that the mRNA shots are “well understood” because millions of people have had them. The agency also claims that the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer’s latest XBB.1.5 injection comes from studies done on its previous mRNA shots.

The latest data shows 5.6 million Canadians have had the XBB.1.5 injection.

Issues with Pfizer go back to 2020

The federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew that the jabs could carry unknown risks when they signed the contract with Pfizer in late 2020. The government had to acknowledge by signing the contract that the COVID shot and its materials were “rapidly developed due to the emergency circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic” and would be further studied after their rollout.

Last month, LifeSiteNews reported on how the recently disclosed federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer for millions of doses of the mRNA-based experimental shots shows the government agreed to accept the unknown long-term safety and efficacy of the shots.

Health Canada ordered 238 million COVID injections from Pfizer Canada, which includes 30 million for 2023 and 2024.

The details of the Pfizer contract do not disclose how much the government spent on the jabs.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

There is mounting evidence concerning the adverse effects they cause in many who have taken the COVID shots, including kids.

For example, a recent study done by researchers with Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest showed that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots as well as boosters.

LifeSiteNews recently wrote about how a newly released government report shows that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged after the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be present in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

