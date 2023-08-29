Health Canada looking to approve more mRNA-based COVID vaccines

Unsurprisingly, the timeline for the planned release of the fall COVID shots is more or less in lockstep with the United States, which is looking to release a new 'updated' jab as early as next month.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) –– Health Canada is looking to soon approve and release to the public three revised COVID shots, two of which are mRNA-based, to target new COVID-19 Omicron “sub-variants.”

According to a Monday report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the release of the newer versions of the jabs comes as health officials share concerns about new COVID variants both in Canada and the United States.

Unsurprisingly, the timeline for the planned release of the fall COVID shots is more or less in lockstep with the United States, which is looking to release a new “updated” jab as early as next month.

The two mRNA-based COVID shots come from Pfizer and Moderna, with the third shot, a non-mRNA protein-based injection, comes from U.S.-based company Novavax. The Novavax injection, however, is months off from approval as there has yet to be a formal submission to Health Canada on behalf of the company.

Health Canada noted that the Novavax injection is for those “unwilling or unable to receive an mRNA vaccine.”

Health officials, according to the CBC, are looking at procuring an “ample supply” of the revised shots and are purportedly working with provincial governments to coordinate their rollouts.

The idea of “updated” or revised vaccines is nothing new, and many Canadians have been awaiting the announcement from Health Canada since July, when the country’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) told citizens to be ready to receive another COVID vaccine this fall.

Without the pressure caused by government mandates, COVID vaccine uptake has been extremely low in 2023, with only around 5.7 percent of Canadians having received one of the experimental injections this year.

The forthcoming approval from Health Canada comes despite the fact that a growing number of Canadians have formally filed for financial compensation due to what they allege are adverse effects following vaccination.

Canada’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP) has already paid out over $6 million to those injured by COVID injections, with some 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

Recently, 41-year-old Ross Wightman from British Columbia launched a lawsuit against AstraZeneca, the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of his province, and the pharmacy at which he was injected after receiving what he considers inadequate compensation from VISP.

Wightman received the AstraZeneca shot in April 2021 and shortly after became totally paralyzed. He was subsequently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Health Canada claims the revised COVID shots are going through an “independent process” which it says is “based on scientific rigor and medical evidence.” Many Canadians however remain skeptical of health authorities, especially after recent evidence came to light suggesting that the Canadian federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew COVID shots could cause serious injuries and instead of warning Canadians, opted to formulate “winning communication strategies” to convince the public to take the jabs.

COVID vaccine mandates split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves, approved for use in Canada, have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

Dr. Joseph Mercola: Don’t be fooled twice

As COVID returns to the spotlight, often in conjunction with other respitorary illnesses, renowned American doctor, Joseph Mercola, recently warned people to be wary of the advise they are receiving from health officials, pointing to the fact that many of the policies put forth by these agencies and groups align with the goals of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda.

“It’s important to realize that the ‘threats’ posed by COVID, flu, and RSV are being magnified for a reason,” wrote Mercola.

“The biosecurity crisis needs to continue indefinitely because it’s the primary justification behind The Great Reset. At regular intervals, there must be another Chicken Little warning that the sky is still falling and that we must not let down our guard.”

Mercola warned not to be “fooled twice” when it comes to the COVID narrative.

“We can no longer afford to disbelieve the lengths to which this globalist cabal can and will go to seize total control. They’ve already told us what the ultimate plan is – to use bioterrorism to take control of the world’s resources, wealth and people,” wrote Mercola.

“All we need to do is to believe it and realize that the only thing giving them the power to impose their will is our fear. As long as we choose fear and demand our government keep us safe, they have every chance of winning.”

According to Mercola, “the overall risks associated with [RSV, COVID and the flu] are negligible for most,” and that the one key factor in maintaining good health even in the presence of these illnesses is a strong immune system.

“Just think back on your life – how many times have you had a cold or flu? Are you still here? How many people do you know who died from a cold or flu,” wrote Mercola.

“At this point, most people have also had COVID, and are here to attest to its non-lethality. Unfortunately, those who have gotten several COVID shots are now in the high-risk category and may in fact experience more severe infection.”

Despite the government and media narrative, the reality is that multiple studies have found that any vaccine-induced COVID protection wanes around six months (or even potentially sooner) post-injection. Moreover, any protection the injections do offer is further weakened by variants of the virus.

There is also a growing body of evidence that links the COVID vaccines to serious medical problems, up to and including, death.

