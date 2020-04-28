Healthcare CEO: ‘Hospitals in every corner of the country might close for good’ – live COVID-19 news

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

The cancellation of “elective” surgeries and medical procedures has caused large numbers of healthcare workers, particularly in areas with low coronavirus numbers, to lose their jobs or be furloughed.

There are “a historic number of empty beds in [hospital] systems left untouched by the pandemic,” Rick Jackson, the CEO of the third-largest healthcare staffing company in the United States, wrote for Newsweek.

“Outpatient services account for half of all hospital revenue, which means hospitals are now making, and spending, half what they were this time last year,” he explained. “It's not surprising, then, that the industry shed a record 43,000 health care workers in the first month of this crisis. Experts expect equal or greater layoffs this month, when the sustained forbearance has made revenue even more urgent.”

“Even before this crisis, one in four rural hospitals were vulnerable to closure. Now, many of these rural systems have more empty beds than ever before.”

He warned that “hospitals in every corner of the country might close for good.”

April 28, 2020, 4:04 p.m. EST: The Catholic bishops of Ohio have extended their ban on public Masses through May 29. They announced:

We thank you for and admire the patience, cooperation and understanding you have already shown during this COVID-19 pandemic. We realize the frustration, sadness, and loss the faithful felt not to be able to gather personally to celebrate the Paschal Mysteries during the Sacred Triduum and each Sunday. During this time of sacrifice and longing, we have joined our prayers and hearts to yours, trusting that God will see us through this pandemic and reunite us at the Eucharistic Feast. Out of deep concern for the common good as well as the physical and spiritual well-being of all the people of Ohio, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio have agreed once again to cooperate with the governor, and to support and abide by the multi-phased approach to returning to work and eventual public gathering in large groups.

April 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In Texas, police posing as customers arrested two women for offering “a cosmetic, beauty service that is prohibited under the emergency ordinance” out of their homes.

“Police say the women were reported anonymously through the department's app,” Reason reported. They could each be fined $1,000 and spend nearly six months (180 days) in jail.

John Zmirak and pro-life activist Jason Jones have written an article for The Stream titled, “There is No ‘Pro-Life’ Position on the China Virus.”

They argue that “hardcore lockdown virus hawks who claim that theirs is the only pro-life position” are “smothering the pro-life message under a smelly, polyester leftover from the 70s. That is, the ‘Seamless Garment.’”

Jones and Zmirak continue:

The Seamless Garment works as a poison pill cooked up to keep pro-abortion Democrats in power. It turns the pro-life message into a reckless Utopian program. Then it holds unborn children hostage to every other demand on the left’s agenda… Why should pro-lifers fall for this tactic when it comes to discussing efforts to weather this virus crisis? But that’s exactly what they’re doing. That’s what it means to denounce efforts to balance the artificial poverty the government’s imposing on America against the potential lives saved by quarantining the country for indefinite months or years. The pro-life movement emerged from the grassroots for a very specific purpose. That is, to fight the direct, intentional killing of the innocent permitted or inflicted by the government. That’s it. So there is indeed a pro-life position on abortion, euthanasia, genocide, and ethnic cleansing. But not on smoking, motorcycle helmets, gun laws, face masks, or hydroxychloroquine.

On April 23, Politico reported, “Canada's public health authority says around 1 million KN95 respirators acquired from China have failed to meet federal Covid-19 standards for use by front-line health professionals.”

Life Legal Defense Foundation is warning against a rush to place coronavirus patients on ventilators, noting it may end up doing more harm than good, and can be used as an excuse to deny other forms of life-sustaining care.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has apologized for shutting down so many businesses, writing on Facebook, “I really believe in my heart, there is no such thing as a non-essential business.”

Some Catholic churches in Montana will begin offering public Masses again this weekend, provided the bishops approve of the re-opening plans of individual parishes. Directives from the Montana bishops say, “Priests may wish to remind the faithful that they are not required to receive Communion. Distribution of holy Communion is to be offered in the hand only, with just care and reverence.”

