Healthcare workers report suffering ‘full body convulsions’ after COVID-19 vaccines

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Three healthcare workers are speaking out about debilitating health problems they experienced shortly after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year.

In an interview with Del Bigtree on The HighWire, the three women, all previously pro-vaccine, detailed their struggles with tremors, memory loss, and “full-body convulsions” since their coronavirus shots. They said that the issues, which they attribute to the vaccines, have left them unable to work or care for themselves.

“I just had mild flu like symptoms” soon after taking the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January, Shawn Skelton, an Indiana nursing home worker, said, adding that she was “very pressured” by her employer to get the shot. “By the end of the day my legs hurt so bad, my body hurt so bad I couldn’t stand it. The next day I woke up, my tongue was spazzing, and it just went on from there,” she said.

“I was in full body convulsions and stayed that way for 13 days,” Skelton continued. Videos of Skelton’s condition posted online went viral before being flagged by social media platforms.

Angelia Gipson Desselle, who managed a surgery center in Louisiana, reported similar issues. Desselle said that she received her COVID-19 shot in part because she wanted to avoid exposing her parents to the virus, though no coronavirus vaccine has been proven to stop viral transmission.

“Within two hours, I started having a severe headache that I knew that was one of the side effects, so I didn't think that much of it,” she said. “Thursday morning I woke up and I felt really dizzy, almost passed out.” The following night, “I got out of the bed and I couldn’t feel or use my left leg,” Desselle said.

“And then Saturday morning I got up and I could not use either of my legs, and it eventually was followed by full body convulsions. About two hours later, my husband took me to the E.R. and from there I was transported over to the hospital,” she added. “I have literally been shuffled from doctor to doctor… and here I am today, still having the same issues,” Deselle said.

“I had no idea what was going on, but then when the convulsions started, I knew it had to be from the vaccine,” she said. “I was a normal forty-five-year-old healthy person, didn’t take any routine meds on a daily basis. I never in a million years thought I would be like this today.”

“There was one day where I had 16 back-to-back convulsions,” Kristi Simmonds, a clinical manager for a home health agency, also told The HighWire. Days after vaccination, “every muscle in my body would tense up and just continuously spasm,” she said. “I would feel like I couldn’t breathe. Like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

Simmonds said that she took the shot earlier this year to promote the vaccine to her clinicians. “Two days later, I was in the E.R. with throat and mouth swelling,” she said. After returning from work the next week, Simmonds limbs’ reportedly “pulled up into a fetal position and just started convulsing.”

“And I was actually flown out by helicopter to a hospital for treatment,” Simmonds added. “I was there, I think, one or two days. I can’t really remember. I had a lot of memory loss during that time.” “I’ve had six E.R. visits,” she noted.

“Now, all three of us sit here today with no job, no income,” Skelton said. “Our medical bills are stacking up, and we still have no answers and no help.”

‘We can’t function’

“Probably about two months out of the last three… I was being bathed by my family, I was being fed by my family, I was being dressed by my family,” Simmonds said. “I would go to the bathroom and my sister or my husband would have to come and lift me… off and on the toilet.”

“I haven’t driven my car since January the 8th. I have my father with me as my caregiver. I couldn’t travel alone. We can’t function,” Desselle explained. “I’m afraid to go out in public because of a convulsion.

“We weren’t sit at home people” before developing convulsions, she said. “And now I stare at my four walls every day at my house.”

The women said that they have formed an organization that includes at least 37 members – 90 percent of them women – who have experienced similar health issues after taking one of the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States. Skelton said that she has been in contact with more than 100 people suffering apparent vaccine injuries, so far. LifeSiteNews will continue to provide updates about this new organization as they become available.

“I can’t even imagine the casualties of this vaccine,” Desselle said. “What’s going to happen to everybody ten years down the road? What kind of autoimmune diseases or neurological diseases are going to show up because our DNA is being altered?” she asked. “What if a child gets this? This is going to affect their life forever.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Researchers have warned that the novel mRNA vaccine method, used by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could cause “systemic inflammation,” adverse immune system reactions, and other “toxic effects.” All COVID-19 vaccines being rolled out in the U.S. have also been linked to incidents of rare blood clotting issues.

VAERS, the vaccine injury tracking system of the federal government, has received more than 4,000 reports of deaths possibly connected to the vaccines as of May, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said. VAERS, which has been harshly criticized by experts, may only catch around one percent of all vaccine-related injuries, a government report acknowledged in 2010.

Skelton and Desselle said that they were not warned about potential injuries before taking the COVID-19 vaccine. “If they were to say, if you get this vaccine and you have an adverse reaction, you’re on your own, you probably are going to lose your job, your medical bills are going to pile up, you’re responsible for them, there is no help for you, they probably would change their mind and not get the vaccine. But it’s all being kept quiet,” Skelton said.

“You know, your doctor wouldn’t ask you to go in and have heart surgery without giving you all the facts,” Simmonds added. “As an American people, we have the right to know the risks versus the benefits and to make an informed decision.”

“That’s the background of our health care system, is risks versus benefits,” she said. “Now we're being put in situations, you know, where that's no longer a choice, you're feeling pressure to do something without all the facts,” Simmonds said.

The survival rate of COVID-19 has been found to be as high as 99.8% and virtually 100% for those younger than 50.