Hundreds of health care workers sue British Columbia health chief over COVID jab mandates

The 107 plaintiffs, represented by Sheikh Law, state that Bonnie Henry ‘acted with reckless indifference or willful blindness’ by continuing the jab mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of British Columbia health care workers are suing the provincial health officer for ongoing COVID shot mandates preventing them from working.

United Health Care Workers of BC are calling on health care workers who lost their jobs due to COVID jab mandates to join them in a class action lawsuit against British Columbia Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Many individuals impacted by the conduct of the Provincial Officer of Health and the Orders have had their contractual employment agreements breached, were subjected to foreseeable harm caused by Misfeasance in Public Office and had Charter rights infringed upon,” the civil claim reads.

READ: Canadian province confirms it’s working with feds on ‘vaccine passports’

According to their website, “any unionized health care worker who was employed at the time of and affected by the Acute Care PHO Order issued on Oct 14th 2021, or the Residential Care order issued on October 8th 2021” can join the suit.

The case was filed on October 13 by health care workers Jedediah Jeremiah Merlin Ferguson and Terri Lyn Perepolkin “on behalf of members of the class consisting of all unionized healthcare workers in British Columbia who have been subject to the COVID-19 vaccination status information and preventative measures order.”

The 107 plaintiffs, represented by Sheikh Law, further stated that Henry “acted with reckless indifference or willful blindness” by continuing the vaccine mandate.

Perepolkin, a former lab technician, founded United Health Care Workers of BC after she was placed on unpaid leave on October 26, 2021, before being terminated on November 21.

She had worked at the Interior Health at Vernon Jubilee Hospital since 2004 and had “maintained an exemplary and unblemished record.” Following her dismissal, Perepolkin and her husband were forced to sell their home to make ends meet on a single paycheck, according to Castanet News.

“Dr. Henry is still requiring the first two COVID shots to work in health care in B.C. – even though she has admitted that all workers who have the first two shots no longer have any protection from them,” Perepolkin added.

Similarly, Ferguson, a laundry worker at Island Health at Cumberand Regional Hospital Laundry since 2015, was placed on unpaid leave on October 26, 2021, and then terminated on November 18.

READ: Swiss study shows heart injury in all mRNA COVID jab recipients, myocarditis in 3%

According to the suit, Henry claimed that the “vaccination is safe, very effective, and the single most important preventive measure for health professionals […] to protect patients, residents and clients, and the health and personal care workforce, from […] COVID-19.”

However, the lawsuit points out the adverse side effects of taking the jab, including blood clots. It further cited a study that revealed that 5770 out of 18,198 individuals (26.7%) who took the shot experienced an adverse reaction.

British Columbia is one of few provinces to maintain COVID jab mandates, despite a shortage of health care workers.

READ: British Columbia to hire foreign nurses instead of letting unvaxxed return to work

Share











