‘Healthy’ 28-year-old mom dies suddenly following second Pfizer shot

ROCKFORD, Illinois, March 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A 28-year-old health care worker has died soon after receiving the second injection of the experimental Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Sara Stickles, a nutritional specialist at SwedishAmerican hospital (SAH) in Rockford, was standing in line on February 2 to receive the second shot of the experimental agent, when she texted her young son’s father, “I’m getting covid vaccine now. If anything happens to me promise you will always be there for bz … Like if I go brain dead or can’t walk lol idk.”

Just five days later she was struck with a brain aneurysm and rushed to SAH where she fell into a deep coma. Later that evening she was airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. On February 10, Stickles’ twin sister Kara Stickles posted on Facebook that Sara “has no brain activity.”

Beginning with her first injection of the experimental mRNA vaccine, there were problems. Kara told LifeSiteNews that her sister “was changed … she would get headaches a lot” and become nauseous. She also developed “these red spots all over her.”

Following Sara’s loss of consciousness and her subsequent death after the second shot, Kara says the diagnosis from the medical personnel was an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), but she has her doubts.

“[Sara] had absolutely nothing ever wrong with her. She was so healthy!” Kara said. “I feel like this was not from something that’s in her brain … this was all the COVID shot.”

“I feel like the doctors are lying about it, I honestly do,” she said. “If it was from the COVID vaccine, they’re not going to admit to it … they’re going to try and pinpoint it on anything else. I honestly feel that way.”

She further indicated that her twin sister at least perceived she was required on some level to receive these injections due to her employment at SAH. “She told me she had to take [the shots] because she worked at a hospital and COVID was going on,” Kara Stickles said.

When asked if the injections were mandatory at SAH, and Sara’s job depended on it, she responded, “I don’t know 100%, but I do know … she did it because she felt it was necessary, at least… I’m pretty sure she had to do it.”

Emily Tropp, a spokesperson for SAH, told LifeSiteNews, “I can confirm that [the shots] are not mandatory. Associates are encouraged to take the time to learn about the vaccine and make an informed decision, but they are not required to get the vaccine.”

Though additional questions were submitted regarding the percentage of employees who accept the injections, and whether associates are informed of the experimental nature of these vaccines, along with their expected survival rates if infected with COVID-19, Tropp promised to get the answers and respond, but was not able to do so by the time of publication.

The COVID-19 information page on the SAH website, however, does not mention that this is an experimental vaccine, nor does it make distinctions on who may benefit from such injections, and who may not.

Being a healthy 28-year-old, Stickles’ survival rate — if she had caught the novel coronavirus — would have been significantly more than 99.98% without early treatment.

Yet she at least seemed to perceive that she was required or expected to be injected with an experimental biological agent which was rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new “messenger RNA” technology, no industry-standard animal trials, nor any sufficient studies on long-term effects.

Serious concerns from experts include “allergic” and “potentially fatal reactions,” risks that these vaccines may cause infertility in women, result in an increased vulnerability to the virus, and present unacceptable dangers of long-term effects due to a lack of proper testing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also drew up a document last fall listing the possible side-effects from experimental COVID-19 vaccines, including strokes, encephalitis, auto-immune disease, birth defects, Kawasaki disease, and death.

Present reports reveal that between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 18, 2021, there were 19,907 incidents of adverse events, “including 1,095 deaths and 3,767 serious injuries.”

Approximately one third of these reported deaths “occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, and 48% of the people who died became ill within 48 hours of being vaccinated.”

A recent analysis of coerced vaccinations in Israel reveals that the experimental Pfizer vaccine killed “about 40 times more (elderly) people” than would have been killed and “260 times” more of those under 65 than “what the COVID-19 virus would have claimed in the given time frame.”

The SAH COVID-19 information page does not explain anywhere how subjecting a healthy 28-year-old to such needless risks is of service to her as a patient.

In their analysis of these experimental vaccines, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) conclude that these biological agents are “not safer” than COVID-19 itself.

While not directly asserting that the experimental vaccines are unsafe, AFLDS clarified: “We are saying that by definition it is unsafe to widely distribute an experimental vaccine, because taking a vaccine is completely different than taking an ordinary medication.”

“In contrast to taking a medication for an actual disease,” they explained, “the person who takes a vaccine is typically completely healthy and would continue to be healthy without the vaccine. As the first rule of the Hippocratic Oath is: do no harm, vaccine safety must be guaranteed. That has not yet happened.”

Furthermore, according to Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of AFLDS, understanding that one is receiving an experimental vaccine is necessary to fulfil the requirements of informed consent according to the broadly recognized international norms articulated in the Nuremberg Code of 1947.

The Nuremberg Code came about as a result of the post-World War II trials, convictions and executions of Nazi doctors who had conducted deadly experiments, without the subjects’ consent, on prisoners of war.

The Code’s first and most extensive principle provides the strict conditions for establishing voluntary consent, including that the individual may not be exposed to “any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.” In addition, they must have “sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved.”

Dr. Simone Gold, a physician and attorney, stated in a recent interview, “I've had so many conversations with people that don’t even realize [the vaccine’s] investigational [i.e. experimental] status, so how is that informed consent?” she asked. “They don’t write it anywhere,” and one has to search diligently to find the paperwork confirming the experimental status.

“So that’s the beginning and end of the discussion. This is not informed consent. You don’t even know it’s investigational. And very important investigational meds can never be coerced by federal law,” she affirmed.

In the meantime, Sara Stickles’ young son “BZ,” a nickname which stuck from his being called “Baby Zach” to distinguish him from his father Zachary Gowman, will have to live his life without his mother. Further, Sara’s large family, which has experienced such trauma through this tragedy, will have to console and support each other, striving, with God’s grace, to heal a little more each day.

A GoFundMe page has been established for those who would like to pledge their support and prayers for the family.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

